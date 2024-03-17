About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Risks of Self-Prescribed Vitamin Supplements

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 17 2024 2:23 PM

While vitamin pills can benefit individuals with deficiencies, as well as the elderly or pregnant women, research indicates that excessive intake may lead to issues such as digestive disturbances, kidney stones, and potentially heart disease.
"These supplements may also interfere with prescribed medicines, reducing their effectiveness or perhaps resulting in negative side effects. Taking too many multivitamins might throw off the body's natural nutrient balance, sometimes resulting in imbalances or deficiencies. Nutritional imbalances can be made worse by specific vitamins or minerals interfering with the usage or absorption of other nutrients," Mohan Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant -- Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

Understanding Multivitamins: Expert Insights and Recommendations

Multivitamins typically contain about 26 different vitamins and minerals, often providing 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of these micronutrients. However, "multivitamins are not required by everyone and should not be considered a replacement of a balanced diet inclusive of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, and proteins," Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS. He noted that multivitamins should not be consumed regularly without confirming the deficiency through blood tests, as it can interfere with the absorption of other nutrients or medications, or can even become toxic if too much is taken for a long period.

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''''required'''' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
Mohan said that a person's age, gender, eating habits and pre-existing medical issues are important factors to consider when deciding if they require these supplements. "Speaking with a medical expert can assist in determining the specific nutritional requirements of each person and, if required, in directing the use of supplements," he noted. "It is always recommended to get nutrients from a diverse and balanced diet whenever possible. While supplements may be necessary for specific population or under certain circumstances, they should complement, not replace, a healthy lifestyle."

Source-IANS
