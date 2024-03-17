The Risks of Self-Prescribed Vitamin Supplements

Understanding Multivitamins: Expert Insights and Recommendations



‘Regular use of multivitamin pills or calcium without medical oversight can lead to adverse health outcomes. Excessive intake may result in overdose, damaging organs and causing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain over time. #vitamins #supplements ’

While vitamin pills can benefit individuals with deficiencies, as well as the elderly or pregnant women, research indicates that excessive intake may lead to issues such as digestive disturbances, kidney stones, and potentially heart disease."These supplements may also interfere with prescribed medicines, reducing their effectiveness or perhaps resulting in negative side effects. Taking too many multivitamins might throw off the body's natural nutrient balance, sometimes resulting in imbalances or deficiencies. Nutritional imbalances can be made worse by specific vitamins or minerals interfering with the usage or absorption of other nutrients," Mohan Kumar Singh, Senior Consultant -- Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.However, "multivitamins are not required by everyone and should not be considered a replacement of a balanced diet inclusive of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, healthy fats, and proteins," Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS. He noted that multivitamins should not be consumed regularly without confirming the deficiency through blood tests, as it can interfere with the absorption of other nutrients or medications, or can even become toxic if too much is taken for a long period.Mohan said that a person's age, gender, eating habits and pre-existing medical issues are important factors to consider when deciding if they require these supplements. "Speaking with a medical expert can assist in determining the specific nutritional requirements of each person and, if required, in directing the use of supplements," he noted. "It is always recommended to get nutrients from a diverse and balanced diet whenever possible. While supplements may be necessary for specific population or under certain circumstances, they should complement, not replace, a healthy lifestyle."Source-IANS