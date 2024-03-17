About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Revolutionizing Liver Fibrosis Treatment: Latest Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 17 2024 3:31 PM

Research conducted on the genetic profiles of two distinct mouse models afflicted with liver disease has enabled a team of Austrian researchers to gain deeper insights into liver fibrosis, paving the way for the development of more efficacious treatment strategies.

Scarring, also known as fibrosis, occurs when liver cells are replaced by fibrous tissue. The largest internal organ then hardens and becomes unable to perform its functions, leading to liver failure.
To better understand the scarring process, the team from the Medical University of Vienna and the Center for Molecular Medicine (CeMM) examined gene activity in two different mouse models.

Their results, published in the journal iScience, revealed dynamic molecular processes that can help reverse liver fibrosis. The team found that "some genes were upregulated during the progression of the disease and downregulated during regression".

Some also showed changes persistently during the regression phase, pointing out the lasting effects of liver damage.

Linking the genetic information to the disease indicators, the team identified the genetic drivers of the disease. They found four "hub" genes with links to fibrosis, portal venous pressure, histological data, and blood markers.

Source-IANS
