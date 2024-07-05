Limiting processed meat intake can prevent a wide range of diseases, suggests a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet Planetary Health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cutting processed meat intake brings health benefits
Go to source). Cutting US adults’ processed meat intake by 30 percent – the equivalent of around 10 slices of bacon a week – would also lead to tens of thousands of fewer cases of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer, researchers say.
‘Did You Know?A team from the University of Edinburgh’s Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems together with the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has developed a simulation tool to estimate the health impacts of reducing consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat.
Cutting down on processed meat intake by around one-third can prevent more than 350,000 diabetes cases in the US over 10 years. #processedmeat #RedMeat ’
While many studies have identified links between high levels of processed meat consumption and chronic disease, few have evaluated the impact on multiple health outcomes (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Red and Processed Meats and Health Risks: How Strong Is the Evidence?
Go to source). Some previous research also suggests unprocessed red meat may contribute to chronic disease risk but evidence is still limited.
The researchers used data from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) national health survey to create a simulated, representative sample of the US adult population – a so-called microsimulation.
Their microsimulation is the first to estimate the effects of reducing processed meat and unprocessed red meat consumption – from between 5 and 100 percent – on multiple health outcomes in the US.
Meatless Meals to Stay HealthyThe team estimated how changes in meat consumption affect adults’ risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer and death. The effects were evaluated in the overall population and separately based on age, sex, household income and ethnicity.
In this scenario, white males and those with an annual household income between $25,000 and $55,000 were found to experience the greatest health benefits.
Reducing consumption of both by 30 percent resulted in 1,073,400 fewer diabetes cases, 382,400 fewer cardiovascular disease cases and 84,400 fewer colorectal cancer cases.
Cutting unprocessed red meat intake alone by 30 percent – which would mean eating around one less quarter-pound beef burger a week – resulted in more than 732,000 fewer diabetes cases. It also led to 291,500 fewer cardiovascular disease cases and 32,200 fewer colorectal cancer cases.
The finding that more disease cases were prevented by reducing unprocessed red meat compared to processed meat is partly due to the average daily intake of unprocessed red meat being higher than processed meat, at 47g a day versus 29g a day, respectively.
As less is known about the effect of eating unprocessed red meat on chronic disease risk, the team says these estimates should be interpreted with caution and that more research is needed.
