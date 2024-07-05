About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Eat Less Processed Meat to Live a Disease-Free Life

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 5 2024 12:25 PM

Eat Less Processed Meat to Live a Disease-Free Life
Limiting processed meat intake can prevent a wide range of diseases, suggests a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Lancet Planetary Health (1 Trusted Source
Cutting processed meat intake brings health benefits

Go to source).
Cutting US adults’ processed meat intake by 30 percent – the equivalent of around 10 slices of bacon a week – would also lead to tens of thousands of fewer cases of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer, researchers say.

Eating Even Small Amounts of Red and Processed Meats May Up Death Risk
Eating Even Small Amounts of Red and Processed Meats May Up Death Risk
Consuming even small amounts of red and processed meats can increase the risk of death from all causes, especially cardiovascular disease.
A team from the University of Edinburgh’s Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems together with the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has developed a simulation tool to estimate the health impacts of reducing consumption of processed meat and unprocessed red meat.

While many studies have identified links between high levels of processed meat consumption and chronic disease, few have evaluated the impact on multiple health outcomes (2 Trusted Source
Red and Processed Meats and Health Risks: How Strong Is the Evidence?

Go to source). Some previous research also suggests unprocessed red meat may contribute to chronic disease risk but evidence is still limited.

The researchers used data from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) national health survey to create a simulated, representative sample of the US adult population – a so-called microsimulation.

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.
Their microsimulation is the first to estimate the effects of reducing processed meat and unprocessed red meat consumption – from between 5 and 100 percent – on multiple health outcomes in the US.

Meatless Meals to Stay Healthy

The team estimated how changes in meat consumption affect adults’ risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, colorectal cancer and death. The effects were evaluated in the overall population and separately based on age, sex, household income and ethnicity.

Advertisement
Processed Meat May Increase Dementia Risk
Processed Meat May Increase Dementia Risk
Increased risk of developing dementia is potentially linked to the consumption of processed meat such as bacon, sausages, and burger.
As well as preventing more than 350,000 cases of diabetes, cutting processed meat intake by 30 percent would lead to 92,500 fewer cardiovascular disease cases and 53,300 fewer colorectal cancer cases over a decade, researchers say.

In this scenario, white males and those with an annual household income between $25,000 and $55,000 were found to experience the greatest health benefits.

Advertisement
Red Meat: To Eat or Not to Eat? Weighing the Pros and Cons
Red Meat: To Eat or Not to Eat? Weighing the Pros and Cons
Explore the impact of red meat consumption on cardiovascular health and the pros and cons of including it in your diet.
Researchers also analyzed the impacts of reducing unprocessed red meat intake alone and cutting consumption of both processed meat and unprocessed red meat.

Reducing consumption of both by 30 percent resulted in 1,073,400 fewer diabetes cases, 382,400 fewer cardiovascular disease cases and 84,400 fewer colorectal cancer cases.

Cutting unprocessed red meat intake alone by 30 percent – which would mean eating around one less quarter-pound beef burger a week – resulted in more than 732,000 fewer diabetes cases. It also led to 291,500 fewer cardiovascular disease cases and 32,200 fewer colorectal cancer cases.

The finding that more disease cases were prevented by reducing unprocessed red meat compared to processed meat is partly due to the average daily intake of unprocessed red meat being higher than processed meat, at 47g a day versus 29g a day, respectively.

As less is known about the effect of eating unprocessed red meat on chronic disease risk, the team says these estimates should be interpreted with caution and that more research is needed.

References:
  1. Cutting processed meat intake brings health benefits - (https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2024/cuts-processed-meat-intake-bring-health-benefits)
  2. Red and Processed Meats and Health Risks: How Strong Is the Evidence? - (https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/43/2/265/36125/Red-and-Processed-Meats-and-Health-Risks-How)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement