WHO Suggests 2 New Ways to Quit Tobacco

How Common is Tobacco Use Worldwide?According to the global health body, of the world's 1.25 billion tobacco users, more than 750 million people or above 60 percent wish to quit. Yet 70 percent of people lack access to effective cessation services -- a gap caused due to challenges faced by health systems, including resource limitations, said the WHO.
Effective Tobacco Cessation TreatmentsThe WHO recommends a comprehensive set of tobacco cessation interventions, including behavioral support delivered by health-care providers, digital cessation interventions and pharmacological treatments in the first guideline on tobacco cessation. The guidelines, it said, are relevant for all adults seeking to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, water pipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs). “This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
"It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases,” he added.
It's Time to End Tobacco AddictionFurther, the WHO said combining medicines with behavioral interventions have significantly increased quitting success rates. The UN health body called on countries to provide these treatments at no or reduced cost to improve accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. It also recommends varenicline, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), bupropion, and cytisine as effective treatments for tobacco cessation.
