Medindia
Medindia

WHO Suggests 2 New Ways to Quit Tobacco

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 5 2024 11:31 AM
WHO Suggests 2 New Ways to Quit Tobacco
A combo of medicines and behavioral therapies could be one of the best and safe tobacco cessation treatments, said the World Health Organization (WHO) while releasing its first-ever clinical treatment guideline (1 Trusted Source
WHO releases first-ever clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults

Go to source).

Powerful Duo for Smoking Cessation
Powerful Duo for Smoking Cessation
Recent clinical trial demonstrates that the combination of therapies may help individuals achieve more success in quitting smoking.
How Common is Tobacco Use Worldwide?

According to the global health body, of the world's 1.25 billion tobacco users, more than 750 million people or above 60 percent wish to quit. Yet 70 percent of people lack access to effective cessation services -- a gap caused due to challenges faced by health systems, including resource limitations, said the WHO.


Effective Tobacco Cessation Treatments

The WHO recommends a comprehensive set of tobacco cessation interventions, including behavioral support delivered by health-care providers, digital cessation interventions and pharmacological treatments in the first guideline on tobacco cessation. The guidelines, it said, are relevant for all adults seeking to quit various tobacco products, including cigarettes, water pipes, smokeless tobacco products, cigars, roll-your-own tobacco, and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs). “This guideline marks a crucial milestone in our global battle against these dangerous products," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"It empowers countries with the essential tools to effectively support individuals in quitting tobacco and alleviate the global burden of tobacco-related diseases,” he added.


It's Time to End Tobacco Addiction

Further, the WHO said combining medicines with behavioral interventions have significantly increased quitting success rates. The UN health body called on countries to provide these treatments at no or reduced cost to improve accessibility, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. It also recommends varenicline, Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), bupropion, and cytisine as effective treatments for tobacco cessation.

References:
  1. WHO releases first-ever clinical treatment guideline for tobacco cessation in adults - ( https://www.who.int/kiribati/news/detail-global/02-07-2024-who-releases-first-ever-clinical-treatment-guideline-for-tobacco-cessation-in-adults)


Source-IANS
