medindia

Unique Antacid Helps Tuberculosis Bacteria to Survive

by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 19, 2019 at 11:55 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tuberculous bacteria produce a unique antacid that prevents the immune cells from killing them. This vital mechanism is discovered by the University of Groningen scientists, together with a team from the Division of Rheumatology, immunology and Allergy led by professor D. Branch Moody at Harvard Medical School and several other colleagues. The results are published in Nature Chemical Biology.
Unique Antacid Helps Tuberculosis Bacteria to Survive
Unique Antacid Helps Tuberculosis Bacteria to Survive

Invading bacteria are gobbled up by immune cells called macrophages. They encapsulate the intruders inside a phagosome, a vesicle which then fuses with another vesicle full of enzymes, the lysosome. After this fusion, the enzymes break the bacteria down.

Show Full Article


But not in the case of Mycobacterium tuberculosis: 'They can survive for years inside a macrophage, where antibiotics can barely reach them', explains University of Groningen chemist Jeffrey Buter, first author of the paper. He has worked for years on tuberculosis in Groningen under the supervision of Professor Adri Minnaard, as well as at Harvard Medical School, supervised by Professor David Branch Moody. Both supervisors are joint lead authors of the new paper.

Virulence

In a previous study published in 2014, the team identified lipids present in M. tuberculosis but not in M. bovis, a bacterium which is much less virulent. The lipids specific to M. tuberculosis could play a role in virulence. Indeed, an important candidate was found and identified as 1-tuberculosinyladenosine (1-TbAd), an adenosine modified by the attachment of a lipid in the 1-position. 'Such a modification is extremely rare in nature', says Buter, 'yet M. tuberculosis produces and releases a relatively large amount of this compound'.

Two enzymes critical to the production of 1-TbAd were identified, but the mechanism by which this molecule helped the tuberculosis bacterium to survive remained a mystery. 'Then, we found research performed by another group in 2004, in which it was shown that the fusion of the phagosome and lysosome was blocked due to these enzymes. As the phagosome needs to be acidic for fusion, this led us to the hypothesis that 1-TbAd played a role in preventing acidification of the phagosome'.

Antacid

'1-TbAd is a weak acid and in equilibrium with its basic counterpart', continues Buter. 'In the acidic environment of the phagosome, this base will reduce acidity'. This finding suggested that the molecule works as an antacid and prevents the phagosome from reaching the level of acidity required to fuse with the lysosome.

The group performed a series of experiments to rule out the possibility that the adenosine compound acted through a receptor. The findings confirmed that 1-TbAd does indeed work by reducing the acidity directly. Buter synthesized different variants of the molecule to determine which parts of the molecule were vital for its function. 'The lipid part is needed to cross the membranes and get into the phagosomes and lysosomes', says Buter.

Malaria

Microscopy studies performed in the lab of Nicole van der Wel at the Amsterdam UMC reveal that exposing macrophages to 1-TbAd makes their lysosomes swell up to five times their normal size. Tests with macrophages infected with M. tuberculosis show that the phagosomes only swell significantly in the presence of the enzyme Rv3378c needed to produce 1-TbAd. 'There are several mechanisms preventing the macrophages from killing M. tuberculosis, but we discovered what appears to be a key mechanism for bacterial survival'.

Interestingly, the mechanism by which 1-TbAd works is the same as how chloroquine kills the malaria parasite. 'This drug blocks the functioning of parasite's lysosomes'. It suggests that 1-TbAd could be used as an anti-malarial drug. 'But also, targeting the production of 1-TbAd could kill M. tuberculosis inside the macrophages. The enzyme Rv3378c would be an interesting target for drug discovery, as the enzyme is unique to the tuberculosis bacterium'.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

GERD

This condition occurs due to the reflux of hydrochloric acid of the stomach into the oesophagus

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Peptic Ulcer

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Peptic Ulcer

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Reflux Esophagitis

Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflamation of the lining of the esophagus.This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Peptic Ulcer Shigellosis Reflux Esophagitis Tracheostomy GERD MRSA - The Super Bug Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis 

What's New on Medindia

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels

Home Remedies for Chapped Lips

New Skin-Hugging Sensor can Track Your Health in Real-time
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive