by Samhita Vitta on  September 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Type 2 Diabetes Remission can Restore Pancreas Size and Shape
Reversing type 2 diabetes has the ability to restore the insulin-producing capacity of the pancreas to normal levels, according to a recent study.

The study is presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Previous research had revealed that remission of type 2 diabetes through weight loss could restore the insulin-producing capacity of the pancreas to normal. The new study reveals that reversing type 2 diabetes also has the same effect.


Type 2 diabetes is caused as a result of too high blood sugar level because the pancreas is not producing enough insulin along with insulin resistance.

Type 2 diabetes affects 1 in 11 of the world's adult population, and the number is steadily increasing.

People with type 2 diabetes have a pancreas that is reduced in size and abnormal in shape.

The study involved 64 participants from the landmark Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) and 64 controls without type 2 diabetes.

The participants were measured over 2 years for their pancreas volume and fat levels, and irregularity of pancreas borders using a special MRI scan. The beta-cell function, which is the key to the body's ability to make and release insulin, was also recorded.

People in remission were classified as achieving a glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) level of less than 6.5% and fasting blood glucose of less than 7.0 mmol/l, off all medications.

The researchers found that the average volume of the pancreas in diabetic patients was 20% smaller at the beginning of the study. Pancreas borders were more irregular in people with diabetes than controls.

After 5 months of weight loss, the volume of the pancreas was unchanged irrespective of remission. However, after 2 years, the pancreas had grown on average by around one fifth in size in responders compared with around a twelfth in those who did not.

The responders also lost a significant amount of fat from their pancreas when compared with non-responders over the study period. They also achieved normal pancreas borders.

Sustained improvement in beta-cell function was seen in responders. The amount of insulin produced after 5 months of weight loss was higher in responders, and it was maintained after 2 years. However, non-responders had no change in insulin production.

The study provides proof that there is a link between main pancreatic tissue which produces digestive juices and the much smaller tissue which produces insulin.

The results of the study open possibilities to predict the onset of type 2 diabetes by scanning the pancreas.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Just a cup of filter coffee a day can ward off type 2 diabetes. So, coffee lovers rejoice and stay coffeelicious to fight diabetes.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes Alters Heart Structure and Increases Death Risk
Type 2 diabetes could affect heart structure and increase the risk of complications and death in heart failure patients of Asian origin. It can also lead to poor quality of life.
READ MORE
Ways to Reduce Risk of Type-2 Diabetes
For good health and weight loss, it is recommended to avoid white sugar and processed foods that are loaded with unhealthy carbohydrates, and unwanted calories. Processed food increases the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Otitis Media
Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.
READ MORE
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Pancreatic CancerDiabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietOtitis MediaDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative Medicine