Average Life Expectancy of Diabetes Patients is Less Than the General Population

In their model, the authors used relative NDA mortality rates to population rates for each age/sex, and then measured the future life expectancy for T1DM/T2DM/non-DM populations.
The model revealed the 'average' person with T2DM has a life expectancy of 18.6 years than the 20.3 years for the equivalent non-diabetic population, corresponding to lost life years (LLY) of 1.7 years/average person with T2DM.
Compared with the average LLY for men, the average LLY/person was 21 percent higher for women with T1DM and 45 percent higher for women with T2DM.
They conclude: "Linking poor glycaemic control to expected death in such a quantitative way may incentivize clinicians and diabetes patients and poor blood sugar control to improve their efforts to achieve targets."
Source: Medindia