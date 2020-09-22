Majority of the Countries Joined COVAX Facility

The allocation of COVID-19 vaccines aims at ensuring that no participating economy will be left behind, as policies determining the prioritization of vaccine rollout within economies will be guided by recommendations from the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.The WHO said that those fully self-financing economies will now unlock vital funding and the security of demand needed to scale up manufacturing and secure the doses needed for the COVAX Facility.Currently, CEPI is leading COVAX vaccine research and development work, which aims to develop at least three safe and effective vaccines.Nine candidate vaccines are being supported by CEPI, eight of which are in clinical trials.COVAX's core aim is to have 2 billion vaccine doses available by the end of 2021.According to the WHO, governments, vaccine manufacturers, organizations and individuals have committed $1.4 billion towards vaccine R&D so far, but the initial target in seed funding needed by the end of 2020 amounts to $2 billion.The commitment agreements secured also commit higher income governments to provide an upfront payment to reserve doses by October 9.These funds will be used to accelerate the scale-up of vaccine manufacturing to secure 2 billion doses of vaccine, enough to vaccinate 1 billion people assuming the vaccine requires a two-dose regimen.The WHO said that the COVAX Facility will now start signing formal agreements with vaccine manufacturers and developers to secure the doses needed to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021.Source: IANS