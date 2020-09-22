Keto Diet Could Decrease Alzheimer's Disease Risk

"In our conservative society, dementia often affects social and family relations, including loss of employment, reduction in work hours, relationships ending, and even the need to relocate or modify living arrangements arises. Possible solutions to counter this problem are being investigated for decades, and this new study provides a glimpse of hope," stated Dr. Simanchal Mishra, Senior Consultant Neuro Physician, Medicover Hospitals."While quitting smoking and alcohol, exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, and eating a healthy diet, are suggested to prevent Alzheimer's disease, the new research unveils that lower calories food forces a human body to save energy, and this leads to decline in body temperature, and this too helps in preventing dementia. Additionally, reading, writing, learning new languages or musical instruments, maintaining an active social life are highly advised to ensure Alzheimer's is kept at bay," he said.Cutting down on calorie-rich food is surely a great way to stay happy and remember everything until the end of life.Source: Medindia