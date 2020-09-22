by Iswarya on  September 22, 2020 at 1:21 PM Senior Health News
Keto Diet Could Decrease Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Eating healthy, low-calorie food may help fight the fungi in the gut and thus decrease dementia risk among senior citizens, doctors stated, citing a new study done in the US that revealed that the diet has a direct link to Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association informed that mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is witnessed among at least 15-20 percent of people aged over 65 years, which affects the ability to think and lead to Alzheimer's disease.

The new study suggests that a ketogenic diet alters the bacterial communities in the human gut and helps decrease biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease among those suffering from MCI.


"In our conservative society, dementia often affects social and family relations, including loss of employment, reduction in work hours, relationships ending, and even the need to relocate or modify living arrangements arises. Possible solutions to counter this problem are being investigated for decades, and this new study provides a glimpse of hope," stated Dr. Simanchal Mishra, Senior Consultant Neuro Physician, Medicover Hospitals.

"While quitting smoking and alcohol, exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, and eating a healthy diet, are suggested to prevent Alzheimer's disease, the new research unveils that lower calories food forces a human body to save energy, and this leads to decline in body temperature, and this too helps in preventing dementia. Additionally, reading, writing, learning new languages or musical instruments, maintaining an active social life are highly advised to ensure Alzheimer's is kept at bay," he said.

Cutting down on calorie-rich food is surely a great way to stay happy and remember everything until the end of life.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?
READ MORE
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer's disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.
READ MORE
World Alzheimer’s Day - Let’s Talk About Dementia
World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on 21st September every year to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The theme for the year 2020 is 'Let's talk about dementia'.
READ MORE
World Alzheimer’s Day: Let’s Not Forget the Forgetful
World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on 21st September every year. It aims to create awareness about Alzheimer's disease and show support and solidarity towards those living with the condition.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting wellbeing and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

