About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

High Thyroid Hormones Linked to Cognitive Disorders

by Colleen Fleiss on November 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM
High Thyroid Hormones Linked to Cognitive Disorders

In older adults, the amalgamation of endogenous and exogenous thyrotoxicosis was correlated with a 39% elevated risk of cognitive disorder diagnosis across various age brackets, found research published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"Some prior studies have suggested that thyrotoxicosis was associated with an increased risk of cognitive disorders," says Roy Adams, Ph.D., M.S., first author of the study and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "But results have been mixed, and exogenous thyrotoxicosis was mostly excluded from those studies."

Thyroid Storm/Thyrotoxic Crisis

Thyroid Storm/Thyrotoxic Crisis


Thyroid storm is a complication of hyperthyroidism or overactive thyroid. Untreated thyrotoxicosis can result in multi-organ failure.
Advertisement


According to GoodRx, thyroid hormone is among the most common prescriptions in the United States. A previous Johns Hopkins Medicine study found that up to 20% of people prescribed thyroid hormone may be overtreated, placing them at risk for exogenous thyrotoxicosis.

"Our goal was to investigate whether aggressive treatment practices, which can cause exogenous thyrotoxicosis, can also possibly cause cognitive harm," says Adams. "Understanding the negative effects of overtreatment is critical to help guide clinicians in how they prescribe thyroid hormone therapy."
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism

Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism


Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The research team selected participants for the study from a Johns Hopkins Medicine electronic health record database. The team identified 65,931 qualified participants age 65 and older who received primary care within the Johns Hopkins Health System between Jan. 1, 2014, and May 6, 2023. The average age during the first recorded primary care visit was 71, and all patients had at least two visits that were 30 or more days apart.

Thyrotoxicosis Correlation with Cognitive Disorders

Of patients who experienced thyrotoxicosis, 11% were diagnosed with a cognitive disorder by age 75 versus 6.4% of patients who did not experience thyrotoxicosis. By age 85, 34% of patients who had thyrotoxicosis were diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, compared with 26% of patients who did not have thyrotoxicosis. The excess risk associated with thyrotoxicosis persisted with an analysis using statistical models that examined possible sources of bias and alternative reasons for the associations.

The study also found that among those prescribed thyroid hormone, the level of exposure to thyroid hormone correlated with the degree of risk for a cognitive disorder. Patients with a more severe degree of excess thyroid hormone had a 65% increased risk of cognitive disorder, while those with a more moderate degree of excess thyroid hormone had a 23% increased risk.

"Our results suggest that an increased risk of cognitive disorders is among the potential negative consequences of thyroid hormone excess, a common consequence of thyroid hormone therapy," says Jennifer Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., the study's senior author and assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. "Clinicians considering thyroid hormone therapy in older adults should avoid overtreatment by using age-appropriate treatment strategies."

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health


The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production
Advertisement

Understanding Brain Death - Animation

Understanding Brain Death - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia helps us in better understanding of Brain Death
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the ...
Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism

Hashimoto's Diet: Best Foods for Hypothyroidism

Hashimoto''s diet is given for people suffering with Hashimoto''s Thyroiditis. Hashimoto''s diet is an ...
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone ...
Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is ...
Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, ...
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism ...
Iodine Deficiency Disorder

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid ...
Thyroiditis

Thyroiditis

Thyroiditis is the inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis is the most common type of ...

Latest Senior Health News

Alarming Rates of Suicidal Ideation Among Elderly Transgenders

Alarming Rates of Suicidal Ideation Among Elderly Transgenders

Elderly transgenders face a higher risk of suicide due to socio-economic factors with 25% of them giving serious thought to taking their own lives.
Is Improved Deep Sleep the Key to Dementia Prevention?

Is Improved Deep Sleep the Key to Dementia Prevention?

A decrease of 1% in deep sleep annually for individuals aged 60 and above results in a 27% higher dementia risk.
Cognitive Benefits for Older Adults Through Golf and Walking

Cognitive Benefits for Older Adults Through Golf and Walking

In seniors, engaging in a single session of either 18 holes of golf, 6 km of Nordic walking, or 6 km of regular walking was observed to boost cognitive functions.
Could Higher Triglycerides Be the Key to Lower Dementia Risk?

Could Higher Triglycerides Be the Key to Lower Dementia Risk?

Higher triglycerides linked to slower cognitive decline in various aspects, incl. global function, memory, & more over time.
Gene-Based Solutions for Elderly Lung Injury from COVID-19

Gene-Based Solutions for Elderly Lung Injury from COVID-19

In aged mice, decitabine, the anti-cancer drug demonstrated enhancements in vascular repair, inflammation resolution, and overall survival.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

High Thyroid Hormones Linked to Cognitive Disorders Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests