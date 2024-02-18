About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
1 in 5 Indian Seniors Exhibit Mild Neurocognitive Disorder Signs

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 18 2024 10:30 PM

Nearly 20% of Indian adults aged 60 and above exhibit mild neurocognitive disorder, as per a study. With around 138 million adults in this age group, the estimates indicate that approximately 24 million have mild neurocognitive disorder, and 9.9 million are affected by major neurocognitive disorder. The findings are published in the journal PLOS One.

Dementia Looms Large in India's Aging Population

"India, with its rapidly aging population, faces an alarming burden of dementia," said the team including from St. John’s Medical College in Bengaluru and Johns Hopkins University in the US. For the study, the team recruited almost 4,100 participants residing in 18 geographically and linguistically diverse states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among others. The majority of the group was aged 60-79 years.
They found that the prevalence is higher with older age, less educational attainment, and among illiterate and rural-living older adults. These findings highlight the growing importance of dementia in India. "The prevalence of dementia in India is higher than previously recognized. These findings, coupled with a growing number of older adults in the coming decades in India, have important implications for society, public health, and families," the researchers said in the paper.

