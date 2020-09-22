by Iswarya on  September 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM Diabetes News
Hot Baths Could Help Lower Risk Factors Tied to Type 2 Diabetes
Taking hot baths regularly helps to modify some of the risks tied to type 2 diabetes (T2D), reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting.

The study is conducted by Dr. Hisayuki Katsuyama, Kohnodai Hospital, Ichikawa, Chiba, Japan, and colleagues.

Heat therapy, such as hot tubs and saunas, has a therapeutic effect on various T2D risk factors like higher body mass index and glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c), a blood sugar measure control.


The study is the first of its kind to explore the effects of sauna or hot tub use on metabolic parameters across a large number of people with T2D in a real-world setting.

The study was focused on T2D patients living in Japan, where it is a common part of everyday life to take hot baths. The researchers surveyed approximately 1,300 patients.

The study revealed that increased bathing frequency was linked to decreased body weight, body mass index (BMI), diastolic blood pressure, waist circumference, and glycated haemoglobin.

"Our results show that daily heat exposure through hot-tub bathing has beneficial influences on cardiovascular risk factors in type 2 diabetes patients," wrote the study authors.

Source: Medindia

