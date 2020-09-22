Hot Baths Could Help Lower Risk Factors Tied to Type 2 Diabetes

‘Regular hot baths can improve various risk factors for type 2 diabetes patients. ’

The study is the first of its kind to explore the effects of sauna or hot tub use on metabolic parameters across a large number of people with T2D in a real-world setting.The study was focused on T2D patients living in Japan, where it is a common part of everyday life to take hot baths. The researchers surveyed approximately 1,300 patients.The study revealed that increased bathing frequency was linked to decreased body weight, body mass index (BMI), diastolic blood pressure, waist circumference, and glycated haemoglobin."Our results show that daily heat exposure through hot-tub bathing has beneficial influences on cardiovascular risk factors in type 2 diabetes patients," wrote the study authors.Source: Medindia