Turmeric is found commonly in Indian households and has various health benefits. Now, turmeric can also help treat a group of eye conditions that damage optic nerves causing vision loss, reveals a new study.

'Turmeric' Eye Drops can Treat Glaucoma

‘Curcumin, an exciting compound is safe and can be delivered through a nanocarrier, which helps in detecting and treating the neurodegeneration implicated in numerous eye conditions.’

The research, published in the journalshowed that administering curcumin -- the bioactive component of turmeric -- directly to the back of the eye using eye drops may reduce the loss of retinal cells, which is known to be an early sign of the eye condition glaucoma.said lead author Francesca Cordeiro from Britain's University College London.Since curcumin has poor solubility and it does not easily dissolve and get absorbed into the bloodstream, oral administration is difficult.Thus, the research team developedThe nanocarrier can be used in eye drops to deliver higher loads of curcumin.The product tested using rat models, who received the eye drop twice daily for three weeks, showed that retinal ganglion cell loss was significantly reduced, and the treatment was found to be well-tolerated with no signs of eye irritation or inflammation."We are now researching diagnostic uses for these eye drops alongside other ways to visualize the retina, as eye tests can be an opportunity to detect signs of neurodegeneration with a simple, non-invasive test," said co-lead author Ben Davis from the university.Source: IANS