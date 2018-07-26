medindia
Women in South India Are the Most Obese of All

by Hannah Joy on  July 26, 2018 at 10:22 AM
Obesity has become one of the most neglected public health problems, according to World Health Organization (WHO). The prevalence of overweight and obesity is growing rapidly in South Indian population, reveals a new study.
According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the percentage of married women aged 18-49 years who are overweight or obese increased from 11% in NFHS-2 to 15% in NFHS-3 in south India, the percentage of women who are overweight or obese is highest in Kerala (34%), followed by Tamil Nadu (24.4%), Andhra Pradesh (22.7%) and Karnataka (17.3%).

As per cross section and institutional based study conducted at Tamilnadu, The overall prevalence rate of overweight/obese among adults was 52.4%, more over females overweight/obese was 22.8% -34.8% and in males overweight/obese was 23.4-22%.

Bariatric Surgeon with over 650 Successful Bariatric Surgeries & 10000 Laparoscopic Surgeries in 13 years, Dr. Venugopal Pareek, Sr Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Hyderabad informs that obesity is not an immediately lethal disease itself, but has a significant risk factor associated with a range of serious non-communicable diseases in south Indian population.

It is also a major driver for the widely prevalent Diabetes mellitus, Hypertension, Breast cancer and Dyslipidemia disorders. Hence, there is an urgent need to address the trouble and efforts should be made to prevent the epidemic of obesity and its allied health disasters in South India.

Further he added, patients are now becoming more conscious and aware about the complications of obesity and coming up for Surgical Solution. Hyderabad Karnataka, Bangalore, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh are the prime preferable locations of patients for Bariatric Surgery Treatment.

Dr Venugopal Pareek, Senior Consultant, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon, Bariatric Surgery being the single solution for all conditions, Trust factor of patients is increasing on this procedure due to advancement of medical science. If we talk about the numbers of procedures performed annual bases, we are operating more than 80-90 patients annually.

Further Dr. Pareek informs that there has been large number of increase reported in medical tourism for Bariatric Procedure in Hyderabad. Foreigner Patients majorly from Afghanistan, Iraq, Dubai, Africa are coming for Weight Loss Surgeries in India.

We are well equipped with world class technologies, much superior to any other developing country. We offer an advance and best service that too at very competitive price. Hence, we are emerging as a hub for Medical Tourism in Bariatric Surgery also, informs Dr. Pareek.

There are four types of surgeries Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Mini Gastric Bypass, Gastric Band. Depending upon the patient's condition, various obesity related health issues and their preferences, people are advised for a particular type of surgery.

Sleeve Gastrectomy is the most common and preferred surgery but gastric bypass is known for its best results especially for control of diseases like long standing diabetes.

Mini Gastric Bypass is gaining popularity because of its excellent results.

As far as Gastric Band procedure is concerned, this is a traditional procedure which is gradually becoming obsolete because of better results of other procedures.

People who want to lose only 10-12 kg also opt for gastric balloon which is a nonsurgical procedure. In this procedure gastric balloon is placed endoscopically and patient is discharged on same day.



Source: Medindia

