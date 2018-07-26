medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

'Hunger' Takes 3 Minor Sisters Lives in Delhi

by Hannah Joy on  July 26, 2018 at 9:17 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hunger has killed three minor sisters in Mandawali area of east Delhi, India. The doctors at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, Delhi said that the first autopsy revealed that the girls died due to 'starvation' and the police are awaiting for the second post-mortem report.
'Hunger' Takes 3 Minor Sisters Lives in Delhi
'Hunger' Takes 3 Minor Sisters Lives in Delhi

The police said the three victims aged two, four and eight years, were found unconscious in their one-room house by their neighbours and were later declared brought dead at the LBS Hospital.

"When their neighbours went to the house, they discovered that the girls were numb while their mother, who was also present in the house, did not know anything," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The mother, along with the neighbours, took the kids to LBS Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

"The family had shifted to Mandawali a few days back," said Singh, adding they were living with a relative. The father, a rickshaw-puller, has been missing since Tuesday morning, he said.

The minors' mother, the police said, is mentally challenged, and she was unable to look after her children.

While the police claimed that the case was still being investigated and that the cause of death was not yet known, Medical Superintendent at LBS Hospital, Amita Saxena said the kids died of hunger, going by the first autopsy conducted at the hospital.

Saxena said a second post-mortem was conducted at a different hospital because "in such a sensitive case, there is a need to be doubly sure."

She said the second post-mortem revealed the same cause of death: starvation.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Hunger Peptide Tells You When to Eat

Hunger Peptide Tells You When to Eat

Melanin-concentrating hormone - the hunger peptide release is influenced by circadian clock and a daily mealtime routine, stated research.

Worldwide Hunger Declines in 72 Out of 129 Countries Though Population Has Increased

Worldwide Hunger Declines in 72 Out of 129 Countries Though Population Has Increased

In today's scenario, only 12.9% are hungry compared to 23.3% of the population in developing regions a quarter century ago, reveals a UN report.

Researcher Says Alleviating Hunger in the US Is a SNAP

Researcher Says Alleviating Hunger in the US Is a SNAP

The cornerstone of our efforts to alleviate food insecurity should be to encourage more people to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) "because it works."

Omega-3 Helps To Control Your Hunger Pangs

Omega-3 Helps To Control Your Hunger Pangs

Omega-3 fatty acids contained in food items such as fish and flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds have the ability to control hunger pangs.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...