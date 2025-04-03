Trump Freezes Funding for Federal Family Planning Program!

Title X funding freeze threatens reproductive healthcare access nationwide.
In yet another freeze on funding, the Trump administration has decided to freeze the $35 million 'Title X funding ' for Planned Parenthood affiliates and many nonprofit organizations that help people with family planning and reproductive healthcare. This will affect eight states and at least 20 states (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
We get people to abortion care, whatever it takes
Go to source). Title X is the only federal family planning program that serves low-income people. It provides for affordable reproductive health care that includes birth control, STI testing, cancer screenings, and much more to keep women's health safe.
‘Did You Know?
Title X funding freeze worsens healthcare disparities, leaving many without essential care! #reproductivehealth #medindia’
Title X funding freeze worsens healthcare disparities, leaving many without essential care! #reproductivehealth #medindia’
Title X Cuts Put Reproductive Care at Risk!Title X is the only federal family planning program that serves the less-affordable class of people. It provides for affordable reproductive health care that includes birth control, STI testing, cancer screenings, and much more to keep women's health safe.
Serra Sippel, executive director of The Brigid Alliance, one of the nation’s leading abortion access and support providers, issued the following statement:
“Everyone deserves access to basic reproductive healthcare, no matter their background or where they live. People need basic healthcare like wellness exams, pregnancy testing, STI screenings, birth control, and cancer screenings.
“At the Brigid Alliance, where we provide abortion support services like arranging and paying for local and long-distance travel and overnight accommodations, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who seek our services as access to reproductive healthcare rapidly erodes across the country—challenges they will be nothing short of devastating for people who need care, especially for low-income and uninsured patients.
“Sadly, freezing Title X funding will mean many of our partners and clients are impacted. With fewer OB-GYNs choosing to work in states with abortion bans and the many other tactics states use to restrict access to abortion care, more and more people are forced later into gestation while they search for options. And the last thing these communities need are fake clinics and so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers,’ which only perpetuate misleading and inaccurate healthcare information and cause delays and inequities in abortion access.
Advertisement
We get people to abortion care, whatever it takes
Go to source).”
Mr. Trump previously withdrew funding from USAID and the WHO. Tomorrow, on the so-called 'Liberation Day,’ when he plans to announce new tariffs and sanctions, it may feel far from liberating for many. He wishes to make America great again, but demolishing institutions built over the last 80 years may not help this exercise!
Advertisement
- We get people to abortion care, whatever it takes - (https://brigidalliance.org/)
Source-Eurekalert