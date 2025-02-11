At-Home Sexually Transmitted Infections Testing Kits for Young Adults

Young adults prefer at-home STI testing for privacy and convenience, overcoming stigma and accessibility barriers.
Young adults prefer testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in their home, study finds. About 91% of the study participants said they would use a free STI self-collection kit to test at home. Stigma, privacy, embarrassment, and inconvenience are some of the barriers that prevent many teenagers and young adults from discussing their sexual health with doctors (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Utilizing Digital Health Technology to Increase Sexual Health Care Access: Youth Preferences on Self-Collect, Mail-In Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing in a High Sexually Transmitted Infection Prevalence Area
Go to source). The study involved participants aged 14-24 and the results were published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.
Making STI Testing Easier for Youth“There is an urgent need to prioritize and increase the accessibility of sexually transmitted infection testing among youth,” said senior author Okeoma Mmeje M.D., M.P.H., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School and an OBGYN at U-M Health Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.
“STI self-collection is an effective alternative that addresses barriers that often deter this population from seeking traditional reproductive health care services. The autonomy and confidentiality offered through this option may empower young people to take charge of their sexual health without fear of judgment or social stigma.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 2.4 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia in the U.S. in 2023. These conditions disproportionately affected adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 who comprised nearly half of all STI cases in the country. STIs account for almost a third of infertility in women and may also increase the risk of ectopic pregnancy, preterm labor and birth, pregnancy loss, neonatal complications, and endometriosis.
At-Home STI Tests: Simple & Effective“While most sexually transmitted infections are asymptomatic and treatable, we will continue to see STI-related complications unless we improve access to testing and treatment services,” said lead author Jayelin Parker, M.S.W., M.P.H., researcher in the U-M Medical School, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“STI screening should be available and accessible to young people in various forms. User-friendly STI self-collection kits encourage more frequent testing, early detection, and treatment of STIs.” She notes that STI self-collection kits offer the ease and comfort of collecting a urine sample or vaginal swab at home, which may reduce the potential discomfort and anxiety associated with testing.
STI Test Accessible for EveryoneAdditionally, researchers point out, that historically marginalized groups in the U.S., including youth from sexual and gender minority populations, are disproportionately affected by STIs because of sexual stigma, medical mistrust, discrimination, and lack of healthcare access.
Researchers utilized MyVoice, a nationwide text message survey of adolescents and young adults, collecting responses from 763 participants in 2022. Convenience, privacy, and comfort were cited as reasons for preferring STI self-collection kits. The 6% of young people who said they would not use this at-home testing option cited concerns about test result accuracy and discomfort with specimen collection.
“It’s a public health priority to address the social and political determinants of health that impact the ability of youth to access reproductive healthcare services. Our findings offer insight into the unique sexual healthcare needs and preferences of adolescents and young adults. Highlighting these attitudes and experiences provides policymakers with data to shape inclusive and effective sexual health policies that meet the diverse needs of this population,” Mmeje said.
