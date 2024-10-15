Trends in Oral and Injectable HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis Prescription

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

PrEP Medication Used

Branded tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) [2012]

Branded tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF) [2019]

Generic tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) [2020]

Trend in PrEP Medication Prescription Over the Decade

Pre-Exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) with antiretroviral medications is effective in preventing HIV infections. PrEP use has increased between 2013 and 2023. Multiple PrEP medications are available in the US including three oral medications with safety and efficacy.A study published inprovides valuable insights into the trends of preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) prescriptions in the U.S. over a decade (2013-2023).The three commonly used oral medication areA long acting injectablewas also made available in 2021. TDF and cabotegravir are prescribed for both genders but. The cost of branded medication and injectable medication is high compared to generic medication.Annual PrEP users increased from 10,281 in 2013 to 5,05,730 in 2023, indicating substantial growth in HIV prevention efforts. From 2013 to 2023, a total of 11,26,878 persons were prescribed oral or injectable PrEP. 88.6% were male patients.Use of. In the last two years from 2021 to 2023, the use of generic TDF was the highest among PrEP medications.Injectable PrEP use is limited because of the high cost of stocking this medication in clinics. Individuals with private insurance predominantly used generic TDF/FTC, while those with public insurance had similar rates of branded and generic PrEP use.Prevalence of generic PrEP use over new PrEP is attributed to the 2021 federal guidance requiring insurers to cover the cost of generic PrEP medication without patient cost-sharingStudy limitations include information about the current gender of PrEP users, so transgender users could not be identified. Also, PrEP use by race and ethnicity was not assessed because the information was missing for most users, and payer information was missing for about 20%.Studying PrEP prescribing patterns is necessary to monitor progress in the efforts to increase PrEP use and end HIV spread.Source-Medindia