Could a Molecular Stool Test Improve TB Detection in Adults With HIV?

Challenges in Tuberculosis Diagnosis Among People Living with HIV



Thestudy, led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) with support from the “la Caixa” Foundation and in collaboration with global research partners, suggests that the—previously recommended only for children—could also be used as an additional tool to diagnose tuberculosis in adults living with HIV. Published inthe findings may mark a paradigm shift in TB diagnosis for this vulnerable population. ( )Tuberculosis (TB), caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, was responsible for 1.25 million deaths in 2023, 13% of which were among people living with HIV. Currently, the main diagnostic strategy for tuberculosis focuses on sputum samples, which are obtained by deep coughing and expectoration of secretions produced in the lungs.So far, the WHO has recommended molecular sputum tests for people living with HIV, in addition to urine antigen detection (TB-LAM). However, access to these diagnostics remains limited in many settings, and they are not effective for all people living with HIV. In fact, people with HIV often struggle to produce sputum; more than half of those in advanced stages of the disease are unable to do so. In addition, the concentration of bacteria in the sputum is often so low that it is undetectable.To address this problem, researchers from the EDCTP-funded Stool4TB project proposed using a molecular test (called), currently used on respiratory samples, on stool samples. This test is already recommended for children because they have difficulty producing sputum. The research was conducted between December 2021 and August 2024 in medical centres in three African countries -Eswatini, Mozambique, and Uganda-, and recruited 677 patients over 15 years old with HIV and suspected TB. Participants provided sputum, urine, stool, and blood samples.,” explains George William Kasule, a PhD student at ISGlobal and the University of Barcelona, and the first author of the study. “The variety of samples obtained in this study allowed us to compare the sensitivity and specificity of the Stool Ultra test with a microbiological reference standard consisting of three WHO-recommended tests: TB-LAM in urine, liquid culture, and Xpert Ultra from sputum,” he adds.The results showed that theIn patients with CD4 counts below 200 cells/μl, sensitivity increased to 45.5%. CD4 lymphocytes are immune system cells that are affected by HIV infection, so people with CD4 counts below 200 are more likely to develop serious opportunistic infections such as tuberculosis.“The results of our study support theespecially in those with advanced AIDS, where the risk of tuberculosis is higher,” says Alberto L. García-Basteiro, a researcher at ISGlobal and head of the Vaccine and Immune Response to Infections Unit at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.The Stool Ultra test identified additional cases that were not detected by TB-LAM, Ultra in sputum or bacterial culture. “In these patients, the sensitivity of standard tests is much lower than in the HIV-negative population. However, in patients with advanced AIDS, our results show that stool molecular detection is no less effective than sputum testing. Most importantly, it can confirm the disease in many cases where respiratory tests are negative. This demonstrates the potential of this sample, perhaps counterintuitively, for diagnosing tuberculosis in people with HIV, especially when respiratory samples are not available,” concludes García-Basteiro.Source-Eurekalert