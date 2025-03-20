AI Predicts HIV Treatment Struggles in Ugandan Teens

Doctors spot warning signs early for Ugandan teens who struggle to take their HIV medicine, allowing them to step in and offer better support, guided by AI.
HIV treatment adherence among adolescents remains a global challenge, especially in resource-limited areas. But what if AI could predict which teens are at risk of stopping their treatment? A groundbreaking study merges machine learning with global health to create a tool that can identify at-risk youth—giving doctors a chance to step in before it's too late
AI & Machine Learning for HIV Treatment AdherenceClaire Najjuuko, a student at Washington University, saw how hard it was for Ugandan teens to take their HIV medicine regularly. With help from her professors, she created an AI tool to predict which teens might stop taking their medication. This helps doctors give support early and improve their health.
Key Risk Factors for NonadherenceNajjuuko used data from 39 clinics in Uganda to train an AI model that predicts which teens might stop taking their HIV medicine. The model is 80% accurate and considers social and economic factors, like poverty and family support. By reducing false alarms, it helps doctors focus on those who need help the most. Adolescents often struggle with treatment due to stigma and a desire for independence.
Future Implications & Healthcare InterventionsHIV patients with a savings account were more likely to take their medications, as it gave them hope for the future, according to the study .Many struggle with treatment because the medicine must be taken with food and can cause nausea. Lack of food or transportation makes it even harder. Experts believe AI can help create better support plans based on these challenges.
Source-Washington University in St. Louis