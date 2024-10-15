Social Media`s Role in ADHD Awareness for Adults

Social Media Raises ADHD Awareness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

1 In 4 Adults Suspect Undiagnosed ADHD Due To Social Media Influence: Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you know?

About 25% of adults in the U.S. believe that they have Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. #ADHD #stress #depression #medindia ’

About 25% of adults in the U.S. believe that they have Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. #ADHD #stress #depression #medindia ’

Adults Realize the Symptoms After their Kids' Diagnosis

Advertisement

About 25% of adults think that they have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) without diagnoses. It is a developmental disorder that affects a person's behavior and is generally observed in children.A new study based on a national survey of 1,000 American adults found that social media videos helped them to find the reason behind their struggles with attention, focus, and restlessness ().However, only 13% have consulted a doctor about their concerns and the risks of self-diagnosis. Conditions like anxiety and depression may share symptoms with ADHD, and incorrect treatment could worsen the situation. Psychologist Justin Barterian advises to seek professional help for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.A recent national survey of 1,000 adults in the U.S. found that 25% believe they might have undiagnosed ADHD, reflecting an increase in awareness of the condition among adults. While ADHD is commonly associated with childhood, more adults are recognizing symptoms like difficulty with attention, focus, and restlessness, often spurred by social media videos that highlight these traits. These online platforms have played a significant role in helping many people realize that their struggles may be linked to undiagnosed ADHD.Bartering also said that ADHD is a genetic disorder, and many adults only recognize their symptoms after their children are diagnosed. He noted that about 4.4% of adults aged 18 to 44 have ADHD, with some left undiagnosed. Younger adults were more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD compared to older generations.Although social media has contributed to increased awareness of ADHD, Barterian stresses that it's vital to seek professional help from a psychologist, psychiatrist, or physician to manage ADHD symptoms effectively.Source-Medindia