About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Social Media's Role in ADHD Awareness for Adults

by Swethapriya Sampath on Oct 15 2024 4:47 PM

Social Media`s Role in ADHD Awareness for Adults
About 25% of adults think that they have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) without diagnoses. It is a developmental disorder that affects a person's behavior and is generally observed in children.

Social Media Raises ADHD Awareness

A new study based on a national survey of 1,000 American adults found that social media videos helped them to find the reason behind their struggles with attention, focus, and restlessness (1 Trusted Source
1 In 4 Adults Suspect Undiagnosed ADHD Due To Social Media Influence: Study

Go to source).

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.
However, only 13% have consulted a doctor about their concerns and the risks of self-diagnosis. Conditions like anxiety and depression may share symptoms with ADHD, and incorrect treatment could worsen the situation. Psychologist Justin Barterian advises to seek professional help for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

A recent national survey of 1,000 adults in the U.S. found that 25% believe they might have undiagnosed ADHD, reflecting an increase in awareness of the condition among adults. While ADHD is commonly associated with childhood, more adults are recognizing symptoms like difficulty with attention, focus, and restlessness, often spurred by social media videos that highlight these traits. These online platforms have played a significant role in helping many people realize that their struggles may be linked to undiagnosed ADHD.

Adults Realize the Symptoms After their Kids' Diagnosis

Bartering also said that ADHD is a genetic disorder, and many adults only recognize their symptoms after their children are diagnosed. He noted that about 4.4% of adults aged 18 to 44 have ADHD, with some left undiagnosed. Younger adults were more likely to believe they have undiagnosed ADHD compared to older generations.

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.
Although social media has contributed to increased awareness of ADHD, Barterian stresses that it's vital to seek professional help from a psychologist, psychiatrist, or physician to manage ADHD symptoms effectively.



Advertisement
Quiz on ADHD
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a “neurobehavioral developmental disorder”. To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
Source-Medindia
ADHD is Linked to the Inability to Throw Away Items
ADHD is Linked to the Inability to Throw Away Items
New research found that people who had been diagnosed with ADHD had a higher likelihood of also having hoarding symptoms.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement