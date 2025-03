HIV Cure Closer? Scientists Discovers New Way to Trace Dormant HIV Cells

Identified hidden HIV-infected cells.

Challenge of Curing HIV

Breakthrough Discovery

Implications & Next Steps

The reservoir of latent HIV - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35967854/) The multifaceted nature of HIV latency - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32609095/)

For decades, curing HIV has remained a mystery—until now. Scientists at Mount Sinai have developed a method to track dormant HIV-infected cells, a crucial breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Could this be the turning point in the fight against HIV? (HIV weakens the immune system by attacking infection-fighting cells . While antiretroviral therapy controls the virus, it doesn’t cure it. Mount Sinai researchers developed a method to genetically mark dormant HIV-infected cells, a key step toward potential treatments that could eliminate the virus.Researchers developed a novel tracing model to identify where HIV hides in immune cells. Using genetic profiling and a fluorescent switch in mice, they permanently marked and tracked dormant HIV-infected cells. Their analysis of 47,000 T cells identified nine distinct types that harbor inactive HIV, offering a new pathway for potential treatments ().New possibilities for treatments aimed at targeting dormant HIV-infected cells . has been opened through this research . Researchers are now focusing on reactivating these hidden cells to eliminate them completely. Their findings bring new hope for developing a potential cure for HIV.Source-Medindia