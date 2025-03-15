HIV Cure Closer? Scientists Discovers New Way to Trace Dormant HIV Cells

Identified hidden HIV-infected cells.
For decades, curing HIV has remained a mystery—until now. Scientists at Mount Sinai have developed a method to track dormant HIV-infected cells, a crucial breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Could this be the turning point in the fight against HIV?
The reservoir of latent HIV

Challenge of Curing HIVHIV weakens the immune system by attacking infection-fighting cells. While antiretroviral therapy controls the virus, it doesn’t cure it. Mount Sinai researchers developed a method to genetically mark dormant HIV-infected cells, a key step toward potential treatments that could eliminate the virus.
Researchers developed a novel tracing model to identify where HIV hides in immune cells. Using genetic profiling and a fluorescent switch in mice, they permanently marked and tracked dormant HIV-infected cells. Their analysis of 47,000 T cells identified nine distinct types that harbor inactive HIV, offering a new pathway for potential treatments.
The multifaceted nature of HIV latency

Implications & Next StepsNew possibilities for treatments aimed at targeting dormant HIV-infected cells. has been opened through this research . Researchers are now focusing on reactivating these hidden cells to eliminate them completely. Their findings bring new hope for developing a potential cure for HIV.
