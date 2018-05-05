medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hospital News

Transfusion-Free Life After Bone Marrow Transplant Now Possible

by Rishika Gupta on  May 5, 2018 at 6:28 PM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nikhil, a 25-year-old man, has received the Transfusion-free Life he wanted after a bone marrow transplant. This surgery has come as big relief to Nikhil who has plans to be a father someday.
Transfusion-Free Life After Bone Marrow Transplant Now Possible
Transfusion-Free Life After Bone Marrow Transplant Now Possible

Nikhil was diagnosed with thalassemia intermedia, a blood transfusion dependent form of thalassemia where transfusions are needed on a regular basis. He was first diagnosed at six months of age.

Both of his parents were thalassemia minors, and being a lower middle-class family, they were only able to provide his first blood transfusion at the age of 3.5 years.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin. This condition occurs when a child inherits two mutated genes, one from each parent.

Symptoms in children suffering from this disease can be observed within the first year of life, as their body fails to produce normal, adult hemoglobin.

Before marriage, Nikhil used to manage his condition with regular blood transfusion, but after getting married, the possibility of transferring his disease to his newborn was what worried him, before he went on consult doctors at BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

The doctors at BLK Super Speciality Hospital advised him Bone marrow transplantation with special stem cells, which has been the only curative option for a patient with thalassemia major so far.

Dr.Dharma Choudhary, a senior consultant and director, Hemato-oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant of that BLK hospital said "Survival was based on transfusions as he had to go for the blood transfusion on frequent intervals. Moreover, fear of transferring the disease to the next generation loomed largely,".

His brother was found to be a perfect match for the transplant, and the surgery was done in may last year.

"It was definitely a high risk, challenging case with very less success rate. But we took up the challenge as his brother as donor made a good match and finally, we were able to perform the bone marrow transplant," added Dr.Choudhary.

After the transplant, Nikhil was patiently monitored for adverse effects with immune suppressant medications. For the first three months, fortnightly OPD visit was recommended for him. But now he is starting to live normal transfusion-free life without any transfusions.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

New Thalassemia Diagnostic Kit Introduced

New Thalassemia Diagnostic Kit Introduced

Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad launched a new Thalassemia diagnostic kit.

Researchers Explore New Cures For Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia

Researchers Explore New Cures For Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia

Several important insights into the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease and thalassemia was uncovered by new research.

Gene Therapy Safe and Effective for Beta Thalassemia

Gene Therapy Safe and Effective for Beta Thalassemia

Gene therapy successful in 22 patients with severe form of a blood disorder, shows new study.

New Cases Of Thalassemia Can Be Prevented With Prenatal Diagnosis

New Cases Of Thalassemia Can Be Prevented With Prenatal Diagnosis

Prenatal diagnosis could be the key to preventing new cases of thalassemia.

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Bone marrow biopsy and aspiration is the removal of some bone marrow tissue for diagnosis and management of cancers of blood cells and multiple myeloma.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa

People with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) develop skin blisters in response to minor injury. EB can occur in all racial and ethnic groups.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Leucopenia / Leukopenia

Leucopenia / Leukopenia

Leucopenia / Leukopenia is a decrease in the number of total white blood cells found in blood. The normal total white cell count is 5000-10000 per cubic millimeter.

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Transplantation

Transplantation

Organ and tissue transplantation can give a second chance at life to thousands of people. Learn more about this interesting procedure.

More News on:

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy Leucopenia / Leukopenia Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Hodgkins Lymphoma Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Bone Marrow Transplantation Transplantation Epidermolysis Bullosa 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...