First Bone Marrow Transplant Surgery in Government Hospital, Chennai

Srinivasan who is a resident of Puludivakkam was found to have Myeloma, which is a form of blood cancer. To treat him, doctors performed a Haemopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation.A team of doctors led by the hematology department chief Margret and hospital dean R Jayanthi was involved in the surgery at RGGH.Health Minister C Vijayabaskar felicitated the team of doctors who performed the surgery and also enquired about the wellness of Srinivasan."The bone marrow replacement surgery department was set up in government hospitals to ease the sufferings of patients affected by cancer and hematological illnesses. The surgery is yet another milestone in the healthcare infrastructure of the country," added health minister C Vijayabaskar.The surgery was performed under chief minister's comprehensive health insurance scheme free of cost and would have cost around 6-8 lakhs if performed in a private hospital.Hospital authorities said that Srinivasan is recovering well and is on follow-up medication at the hospital.Source: Medindia