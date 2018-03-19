medindia
Top 4 Nutritional Tips to Improve Your Diet

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2018 at 3:03 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Do you think healthy eating means you have to change your diet plan completelty and give up on your comfort foods? Think again. Improving your health could be as easy as sprinkling cinnamon on your porridge instead of usual dollop of honey. Femalefirst.co.uk lists some tips to improve your diet.
1. Re-organise your kitchen: A simple hack to stop yourself from late night snacking is to move high-calorie foods to the back of the fridge, leaving the front free for healthier snacks like carrot sticks and hummus. Try storing any sweets, biscuits or chocolates in opaque containers. It's also a good idea to reorder your kitchen cupboards, moving smaller plates to the front, making them more accessible, as research has found that when you eat from a small plate, you tend to consume less food.

2. Ensure you have a balanced diet: When it comes to improving your diet, ensure you eat a balance of foods. You should make sure that you eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, at least five times a day. Make sure that they are part of each meal, for example having a banana with breakfast, some green vegetables like spinach, or asparagus for lunch and ensure that half of your plate for dinner is also vegetables. Also include starchy foods in your diet - potatoes with the skin on are a great option. Also try and make sure that your starchy foods are wholegrain, as these contain more vitamins and nutrients than the alternatives.

3. Drink plenty of water: There are many reasons why water is an essential component of our diet. Firstly, water assists the body in disposing off waste products, it also ensures a stable blood flow and provides your cells with the hydration they need in order to function properly.

4. Reduce the amount of sugar in your diet: An easy way to improve your diet is to reduce the amount of sugar you eat. When we're feeling tired or sluggish, we quite often reach for sugary foods to give us that quick boost. However, the truth is that sugar isn't great for the body. To begin weaning your body off processed sugar, it's a good idea to start with a complete sugar detox for the first couple of days, as a way to reset your body, before slowly introducing natural sugars and unrefined carbohydrates for the remainder of the month.

Source: IANS

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips for kids must include creative recipes and presentations.

Daily Water Intake

Daily Water Intake

Calculate how much glasses of water you need to drink each day to avoid dehydration using this daily water intake calculator.

Ten Amazing Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Ten Amazing Benefits of Quitting Sugar

Sugars, can tempt your taste buds, however they can be harmful to health in many ways. Check out some of interesting benefits of quitting sugar.

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long

How to Stay Hydrated with Fruits and Vegetables All Day Long

It's time to incorporate foods smartly into your diet to ensure adequate hydration. Here's a list of what you must eat to keep your moisture levels high

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting wellbeing and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

