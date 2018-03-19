medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Keep Your Feet Happy This Summer

by Hannah Joy on  March 19, 2018 at 11:10 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Individuals need to save their feet from the harmful rays of the sun. Apart from regular pedicures, it is necessary to apply sunscreen and let the nails breathe without nail paint during summer.
Tips to Keep Your Feet Happy This Summer
Tips to Keep Your Feet Happy This Summer

Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop India; and Trishla and Rajeev Surana, Co-founders at Colour Me Mad, have given few tips for your feet care:

1. Trim your nails: Go for proper, neat and short nails for maximum foot care. File them if that's easier.

2. A pedicure helps you get rid of dead and hard heel skin. It is important to pamper your feet and take care of the dead skin by regularly undertaking pedicure or clean up with a scrub and apply foot cream for nice smelling feet.

Also, soak your feet in lukewarm water mixed with baking soda for about 15 minutes which will make them clean and smell fresh taking any odour away

3. Scrape off the dead skin growth from the corner of the nail and paint some almond oil for super nourishment.

4. Let your nails breathe from time to time. This can help stop discoloration, if your interests is towards dark nail paints.

5. To deal with foot sweat, you can use antibacterial foot washes and deals with foot odor. Spray peppermint foot spray to relieve yourself from foot sore or stress.

If you wear closed shoes, make sure you change your socks every day. Another thing to keep in mind is to wash your feet few times a day so that you always have fresh feet.

6. Do not just halt to ankle, go on to put sunscreen on your feet as well. These not only protect your feet, but also protect protein made nails that are more defenseless to sun damage.

7. Make sure you wear either breathable material like leather, cork and canvas or else shoes made with mesh so that air can circulate in your feet keeping it fresh.

8. If you have sunburned feet then apply aloe vera based lotions or gels for relief



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Simple Tips to Pamper Your Feet

Simple Tips to Pamper Your Feet

Use a foot cream that contains AHA or lactic acid and skin-hydrating lubricants to keep your feet soft and free from cracks and dryness.

Give Importance to Your Feet as Well

Give Importance to Your Feet as Well

Sapna V Roshni, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation, has doled out a few pointers that could be followed.

Five Hacks to Get Happy Feet This Winter

Five Hacks to Get Happy Feet This Winter

Hariprasad, expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, gives five hacks that you can use to keep your feet silky smooth.

Take Proper Care of Your Feet This Monsoon

Take Proper Care of Your Feet This Monsoon

Feet are often the most neglected part of our body, and during monsoon they also become the most vulnerable as they run a risk of contracting infections.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...