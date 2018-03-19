Tips to Keep Your Feet Happy This Summer

Individuals need to save their feet from the harmful rays of the sun. Apart from regular pedicures, it is necessary to apply sunscreen and let the nails breathe without nail paint during summer.

Tips to Keep Your Feet Happy This Summer



Shikhee Agrawal, head trainer at The Body Shop India; and Trishla and Rajeev Surana, Co-founders at Colour Me Mad, have given few tips for your feet care:



‘Protect your feet from sunburn by applying aloe vera based lotions or gels.’ 1. Trim your nails: Go for proper, neat and short nails for maximum foot care. File them if that's easier.



2. A pedicure helps you get rid of dead and hard heel skin. It is important to pamper your feet and take care of the dead skin by regularly undertaking pedicure or clean up with a scrub and apply foot cream for nice



Also, soak your feet in lukewarm water mixed with baking soda for about 15 minutes which will make them clean and smell fresh taking any odour away



3. Scrape off the dead skin growth from the corner of the nail and paint some



4. Let your nails breathe from time to time. This can help stop discoloration, if your interests is towards dark nail paints.



5. To deal with foot sweat, you can use antibacterial foot washes and deals with foot odor. Spray peppermint foot spray to relieve yourself from



If you wear closed shoes, make sure you change your socks every day. Another thing to keep in mind is to wash your feet few times a day so that you always have fresh feet.



6. Do not just halt to ankle, go on to put



7. Make sure you wear either breathable material like leather, cork and canvas or else shoes made with mesh so that air can circulate in your feet keeping it fresh.



8. If you have sunburned feet then apply







