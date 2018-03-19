medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Media Multitasking Linked to Healthy Eating

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2018 at 2:37 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When people engage in media multitasking that makes them feel good, they're more prone to eat healthy, said Anastasia Kononova, assistant professor in the Department of Advertising and Public Relations, who led the study.
Media Multitasking Linked to Healthy Eating
Media Multitasking Linked to Healthy Eating

One such example: shopping online while watching television and texting.

For the study, now published in Computers in Human Behavior, 140 participants watched an episode of "Two and a Half Men," without any scenes that included food and eating, so that eating behaviors weren't influenced. Commercials were also carefully selected to avoid those advertising food or drinks.

There were four groups of participants who followed one of four scenarios: watching TV only; watching TV and texting; watching TV, texting, reading an article online and filling out a quiz; and watching TV, texting and shopping online. Each participant had a choice of healthy snacks - almonds, grape tomatoes and carrots - or unhealthy snacks - potato chips, chocolates and candy.

The third scenario, involving an online article and quiz, was rated the most difficult and the least enjoyable combination. Participants in this group who chose unhealthy snacks ate 32 percent more healthy food than unhealthy food. In general, most people in this group picked only one healthy snack and two junk food snacks.

However, the group that watched TV, texted and shopped online consumed, on average, 26 percent more healthy snacks than unhealthy.

And those who only watched TV ate the most of both types of snacks.

"Media multitasking can affect rationalization process," Kononova said. "Our main finding was that people like some media multitasking situations and hate others. And, when using multiple screens makes people feel stressed or overwhelmed, they eat worse."

It could be that unpleasant media multitasking increases cognitive load, so it's harder for people to have control over snack selection and rationalize with themselves about healthy eating, Kononova said. It could also be "stress eating," during which people experience unpleasant feelings and turn to more pleasant foods.

"The findings of this study could be useful for parents, educators and other caregivers who might want to discourage media multitasking among young people in their care," she said. The study is especially relevant since most young people use multiple screens at a time (TV, phone and laptop), Kononova said.

Co-authors of the study are Anna McAlister, from the Curtis L. Gerrish School of Business, Endicott College, and Hyun Jung Oh, from the Department of Health and Strategic Communication, CHA University, South Korea.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Choice of Comfort Food Affected by Habits, Not Choice

Choice of Comfort Food Affected by Habits, Not Choice

When stressed, people seek out to eat foods which they don't really eat everyday, regardless of how healthy or unhealthy it is, a new study on 'stress eating' revealed

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens

It is important to teach kids what is healthy eating and how to eat healthy. Healthy eating tips for kids must include creative recipes and presentations.

Quiz on Healthy Snacks

Quiz on Healthy Snacks

It is often a difficult task for mothers to ensure that their children eat healthy snacks. This quiz will test if you know enough about healthy ...

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Diet Tips for Teens

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Eat Your Way to Good Health

Eat Your Way to Good Health

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

Healthy Eating During Diwali

Healthy Eating During Diwali

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Planning a party menu can be quite tricky, more so when you have unexpected guests. Take a look at these quick-treats you can make for your last-minute party guests.

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food available for peace of mind, body and soul.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Tips to Live Longer Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating Fat Buster Tips Eat Your Way to Good Health Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Healthy Eating During Diwali Diet Tips for Teens Healthy Eating Habits for Children and Teens Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...