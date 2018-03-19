medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Microplastics Contamination In Bottled Water Not Alarming

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 19, 2018 at 12:36 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Findings of a US-based NGO about microplastics contamination in bottled water in India were not alarming as there was no known health hazards due to it, reported the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Microplastics Contamination In Bottled Water Not Alarming
Microplastics Contamination In Bottled Water Not Alarming

"We have read and discussed the report about the contamination of microplastic in bottled water. Prima facie, there is nothing alarming in it as the residue level is just 0.1 ppb (parts per billion). There are no known health hazards linked to it," FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal told IANS.

The report, led by Orb Media, a US-based non-profit, revealed widespread contamination with plastic debris including polypropylene, nylon, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in 90 per cent of water bottle from leading brands including India.

Agarwal said the amount was "miniscule" like "one tenth of sugar cube in a shipping container".

Plastic residues were found in tap water as well due to factors like air, environment due to its presence all over world. No food safety authorities in the advanced countries including FCA, or EUFA have set residue level for microplastic or microfibre, he said.

However, the FSSAI would seek scientific opinion in order to check if preventive and corrective measures were needed to address concerns among people, Agarwal said.

Including India, the samples came from 19 locations in nine countries in five continents besides Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Thailand, and the US.

Plastic was identified in 93 per cent of the samples. Particle concentration ranged from zero to more than 10,000 in a single bottle.

Valued at $147 billion per year, bottled water is marketed the fastest-growing beverage market in the world.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

90% Bottled Water Brands Contaminated Globally: Report

90% Bottled Water Brands Contaminated Globally: Report

A person who drinks a litre of bottled water a day might be consuming tens of thousands of microplastic particles each year, revealed report.

Water Contamination - How To Prevent?

Water Contamination - How To Prevent?

Drinking water supplies located near hydraulic fracturing sites and oil , gas wells are more likely to be contaminated.

Study Says Social Class Makes No Difference to Water Contamination Risk

Study Says Social Class Makes No Difference to Water Contamination Risk

In a study on the effect of social class on exposure to common water disinfectants it was found that wealthy people may be no less exposed to potentially cancer causing water contaminants.

Green Insulin Technique May Help Eradicate Environmental Plastic Contamination

Green Insulin Technique May Help Eradicate Environmental Plastic Contamination

Plastic generated from insulin syringes per year is 6 lakh kg, besides 40 million pen needles.

Dioxins and Related Compounds

Dioxins and Related Compounds

Dioxins are byproducts of industrial and combustion processes that can seriously affect the health of an individual.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

More News on:

Dioxins and Related Compounds Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference

Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...