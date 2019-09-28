medindia

Tobacco-style Health Warning on Salt Shakers can Help Reduce Your Salt Intake

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 28, 2019 at 4:37 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating too much salt can put you at a higher risk of a wide range of health problems, especially high blood pressure (hypertension). However, experts suggest that salt shakers should carry a tobacco-style health warning to limit salt intake.
Tobacco-style Health Warning on Salt Shakers can Help Reduce Your Salt Intake
Tobacco-style Health Warning on Salt Shakers can Help Reduce Your Salt Intake

Salt sold in supermarkets and salt shakers in restaurants should be required to carry a front-of-pack, tobacco-style health warning, according to The World Hypertension League and leading international health organizations.

Show Full Article


In a position statement published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension, lead author Dr Norm Campbell, former President of the World Hypertension League, said it was time for a more hard-hitting approach to dietary salt reduction.

"Unhealthy diets are a leading cause of death globally and excess salt consumption is the biggest culprit, estimated to cause over 3 million deaths globally in 2017."

"The World Health Organization established a target for countries to reduce sodium intake by 30% by 2025, and governments and the food industry have been working together to reduce salt in processed foods. However, urgent action now needs to be taken to raise consumer awareness of these dangers," added Dr Campbell.

"Although many countries have started to look at a variety of public health measures to encourage people to eat less salt, we're not aware of any that have required actual containers of salt to have warning labels," he said.

Jacqui Webster, Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Population Salt Reduction at the George Institute for Global Health, commented "Eating too much salt increases people's blood pressure which is one of the biggest contributors to premature death from stroke or heart disease."

"Although most countries require sodium levels on labels in processed foods, they are difficult for people to interpret and don't warn of any health risks."

"Health warnings on salt package and dispensers would be a simple, cost-effective way of conveying the dangers of salt to billions of people worldwide," she added.

"Most people aren't aware that the amount of salt they are consuming is raising their blood pressure and shortening their lives," said Dr. Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies. "Warning labels on packaged foods and menus can help people make healthier choices. Adding warning labels to all salt packaging is another way to make the healthy choice the easy choice."

The authors proposed the following wording for the warning: "Excess sodium can cause high blood pressure and promote stomach cancer. Limit your use."

Signatories to the position statement include World Hypertension League, Resolve to Save Lives, World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Salt Reduction, The George Institute for Global Health, World Action on Salt and Health (WASH), Consensus Action on Salt and Health (CASH), World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Nutrition, University of Warwick, Hypertension Canada, and the British and Irish Hypertension Society.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Consuming Too Much Salt Results in Unhealthy Changes to Blood Vessels

Arterial stiffness, or hardening of the arteries, that may put youth on the path to cardiovascular disease.

Low Salt Diet for Good Health

Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.

Cutting Down on Salt can Reduce Blood Pressure, Premature Death Risk

Can too much salt lead to early death? Yes, high salt intake may up premature death risk. Therefore, reducing salt intake and eliminating unhealthy trans fat from the diet can lower blood pressure (BP) levels and also prevent 94 million premature ...

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Tame your Salt Intake Smartly

Salt is essential for the proper functioning of body but most of us generally exceed the intake of salt than the daily requirement of 6gm.We should keep the intake of salt under control.

More News on:

Salt in Our FoodSalt ScrubTame your Salt Intake SmartlyLow Salt Diet for Good HealthHealth Insurance - India

What's New on Medindia

World Heart Day: Take Care of 'My Heart, Your Heart'

New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson's Disease Early

Home Remedies for Rosacea
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive