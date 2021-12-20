About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance May Be Curbed By Combined Action of Virus and Bacteria

by Karishma Abhishek on December 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance May Be Curbed By Combined Action of Virus and Bacteria

Growing threat of antibiotic resistance can be overcome as scientists harness the viruses to fight bacterial infections as per a study at the University of Exeter, published in Cell Host Microbe.

Antibiotic resistance is demonstrated via several infections like pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and salmonellosis. This results in improper treatment, thereby resulting in higher death rates, longer hospital stays, and higher costs.

Advertisement


The present thereby study sheds light on how to best combine antibiotics and phage therapy (concept of using viruses aka phage that are harmless to humans to kill bacteria).

The team conducted laboratory experiments on Pseudomonas aeruginosa — a bacterium that causes disease in immunocompromised and cystic fibrosis patients to validate their study results.
Advertisement

By exposing the bacterium to eight types of antibiotics, they found the differences in the mechanisms by which the bacteria evolve resistance to phages, which affect how harmful they are.

It was also seen that four of the eight antibiotics tested caused a dramatic increase in the levels of CRISPR-based immunity (natural immunity/defence of the bacteria).

"We found that by changing the type of antibiotics that are used in combination with phage, we can manipulate how bacteria evolve phage resistance, increasing the chances that treatment is effective. These effects should be considered during phage-antibiotic combination therapy, given their important consequences for pathogen virulence," says Professor Edze Westra, of the University of Exeter.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Block Your Pain With the Aid of Deadly Toxin
Effects of General Anesthesia on Brain >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Hormonal Exposure in Womb May Affect Migraine Risk During Adulthood
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
Suicide Capsule Legalized in Switzerland
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chicken Pox Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs 

Recommended Reading
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the ......
Antibiotics
Antibiotics
Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general ......
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance
Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and ...
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming ......
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like b...
Chicken Pox
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus....
Eye Infections
Eye Infections
Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms...
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ......
Shigellosis
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause blo...
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)
Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present ther...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close