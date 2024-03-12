About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Silent Threat: Diabetes and Blindness Among Working-Age Indians

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 12 2024 11:52 PM

Health experts declared on World Glaucoma Day that diabetes stands as the primary cause of blindness among individuals of working age.
World Glaucoma Day () is observed every year on March 12, to raise awareness about the set of eye diseases that can damage the optic nerve and can lead to vision loss and blindness if not treated early. Diabetes is known to double the chances of having glaucoma, which hurts the optic nerve that is known to send visual information from the eyes to the brain.

Comprehensive Impact of Uncontrolled Diabetes on Eye Health

“Diabetes Mellitus when uncontrolled affects all parts of the eye from the eyelids, cornea, lens, retina, and blood vessels of the eye and affects the eye pressures,” Dr Aishwarya Krishnamurthy, Consultant - Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.

Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control
Diabetes - Oral Hypoglycemic Agents and Glycemic Control
Glycemic control in type 2 diabetes is achieved with oral diabetic medications. Combination drugs and insulin therapy is sometimes required.
“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in the working age group. The blood vessels in the retina may swell and leak fluid into your eye. If it's not treated, it can cause serious problems such as vision loss and retinal detachment, where the retina is pulled away from its normal position at the back of your eye,” added Dr Surender Kumar, Sr Endocrinologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 10th edition of the International Federation Diabetes Atlas 2021 estimates that there are 74 million people aged 20-79 years affected by diabetes in India, and this number is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.

Did You Know?


Around 21 million individuals in India experience visual impairment, among them 2.4 million are classified as blind.
Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told IANS that diabetes also raises the risk of a host of other eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma, macular edema, dry eyes -- all which can decrease vision or even blindness if left undiagnosed and untreated.

Glaucoma
Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.
However, the experts noted that vision loss is preventable if the blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol remain controlled. They recommended all patients with diabetes undergo regular eye examinations, follow a healthy eating plan, engage in regular physical activity, and quit smoking.

Reference:
  1. World Glaucoma Week - (https://www.worldglaucomaweek.org/)
Source-IANS
