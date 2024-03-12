The Silent Threat: Diabetes and Blindness Among Working-Age Indians

Comprehensive Impact of Uncontrolled Diabetes on Eye Health



‘As diabetes, a major risk factor for vision impairment, continues to surge in India, these statistics are expected to rise. #worldglaucomaday #blindness #diabetes’

Did You Know?

Around 21 million individuals in India experience visual impairment, among them 2.4 million are classified as blind.

Health experts declared on World Glaucoma Day that diabetes stands as the primary cause of blindness among individuals of working age.Diabetes is known to double the chances of having glaucoma, which hurts the optic nerve that is known to send visual information from the eyes to the brain.“Diabetes Mellitus when uncontrolled affects all parts of the eye from the eyelids, cornea, lens, retina, and blood vessels of the eye and affects the eye pressures,” Dr Aishwarya Krishnamurthy, Consultant - Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness in the working age group. The blood vessels in the retina may swell and leak fluid into your eye. If it's not treated, it can cause serious problems such as vision loss and retinal detachment, where the retina is pulled away from its normal position at the back of your eye,” added Dr Surender Kumar, Sr Endocrinologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.The 10th edition of the International Federation Diabetes Atlas 2021 estimates that there are 74 million people aged 20-79 years affected by diabetes in India, and this number is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.Dr Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told IANS that-- all which can decrease vision or even blindness if left undiagnosed and untreated.However, the experts noted that vision loss is preventable if the blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol remain controlled. They recommended all patients with diabetes undergo regular eye examinations, follow a healthy eating plan, engage in regular physical activity, and quit smoking.Source-IANS