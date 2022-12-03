About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Glaucoma Day 2022

by Dr Jayashree on March 12, 2022 at 9:06 PM
Font : A-A+

World Glaucoma Day 2022

On the occasion of World Glaucoma Day, Consulting Eye Surgeon from Platinum Hospital, Mulund, Dr. Manish Mirani Thakkar gives more information about Glaucoma.

The eye is the most important and delicate organ of the body, so it is important to take care of its health. According to the World Health Organization, various eye diseases are a major cause of blindness and vision loss, and glaucoma is one of the leading causes.

Advertisement


According to the National Program for Control of Blindness, India has 20% of the world's blind population.

Glaucoma occurs when the pressure inside the eyeball rises above the normal level. There are no symptoms or signs of the disease. Therefore, timely treatment is required. Otherwise, the retina is damaged. The disease is also known as "vision-theft" because of the risk of blindness.
Advertisement

In the last two years, people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other serious illnesses have been stranded at home due to the Corona epidemic. Hereditary, diabetes, and the increasing use of steroid drugs are increasing the incidence of glaucoma.

The problem is that most people don't even realize that they have this condition until it is too late. Therefore, it is important to go for regular check-ups with a glaucoma expert or an ophthalmologist.

Taking over-the-counter steroids eye drops/cream can lead to high intraocular pressure which in turn can lead to the development of this disease. Also, this is the basic difference between glaucoma and cataracts.

After treatment for cataracts, after surgery for it, your vision is almost 100 percent restored. But even with a 5% loss of vision in glaucoma, there is no cure.

Ninety percent of patients in India do not notice glaucoma at the time, and this is not to say that such patients are low-income or under-educated; even well-educated people don't realize they have glaucoma, and when they do, it's too late.

A glaucoma patient needs frequent check-ups depending on how advanced their disease is. Another was that the elderly didn't have family members to take them for a follow-up since they had tested positive.

Eye, one sees is never a priority with people unless people face serious vision issues, so Early detection by screening is the only way to prevent vision loss due to Glaucoma.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Eating Disorders Among Elite Athletes Puzzle the Recovery

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022-
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Glaucoma Eye Vision Blindness Facts Eye Redness Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation Ocular Hypertension Aniridia Iridectomy 

Recommended Reading
Glaucoma
Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in ......
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular hypertension is an increase in the intraocular pressure (pressure in the eye) above the ......
Vitamin B3 can Prevent Glaucoma
Vitamin B3 can Prevent Glaucoma
Vitamin B3 supplement can prevent and also reverse blindness in glaucoma patients. Vitamins are ......
Ideal Lifestyle for Cardiovascular Health also Benefits Eye Health
Ideal Lifestyle for Cardiovascular Health also Benefits Eye Health
Ideal cardiovascular health, which is indicative of a healthy lifestyle, lowered the odds for ......
Aniridia
Aniridia
Aniridia is a genetic eye disorder in which the iris is partially or entirely absent. It is associat...
Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation
Eye Pain Symptom Evaluation
Eye pain usually follows trauma, eye infection or inflammation of the eye and the surrounding struct...
Eye Redness
Eye Redness
Redness of the eye occurs due to the dilation of the blood vessels of the eye. It can occur due to e...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)