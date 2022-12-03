World Glaucoma Day 2022

Advertisement

. There are no symptoms or signs of the disease. Therefore, timely treatment is required. Otherwise, the retina is damaged. The disease is also known as "vision-theft" because of the risk of blindness.In the last two years, people with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other serious illnesses have been stranded at home due to the Corona epidemic. Hereditary, diabetes, and the increasing use of steroid drugs are increasing the incidence of glaucoma.The problem is that most people don't even realize that they have this condition until it is too late. Therefore, it is important to go for regular check-ups with a glaucoma expert or an ophthalmologist.Taking over-the-counter steroids eye drops/cream can lead to high intraocular pressure which in turn can lead to the development of this disease. Also, this is the basic difference between glaucoma and cataracts.After treatment for cataracts, after surgery for it, your vision is almost 100 percent restored. But even with a 5% loss of vision in glaucoma, there is no cure.Ninety percent of patients in India do not notice glaucoma at the time, and this is not to say that such patients are low-income or under-educated; even well-educated people don't realize they have glaucoma, and when they do, it's too late.A glaucoma patient needs frequent check-ups depending on how advanced their disease is. Another was that the elderly didn't have family members to take them for a follow-up since they had tested positive.Eye, one sees is never a priority with people unless people face serious vision issues, so Early detection by screening is the only way to prevent vision loss due to Glaucoma.Source: Medindia