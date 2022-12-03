Malaria Parasite’s Survival Associated With Two Proteins

Advertisement

Le Roch explained that human cells have only a small number of RAP proteins. But Apicomplexan parasites — such as P. falciparum and the toxoplasmosis-causing microbe Toxoplasma gondii — have a large number of these proteins. Further, the mitochondria in Apicomplexan parasites differ greatly from those in humans. For example, Apicomplexan parasites have many fragmented ribosomal RNAs in their mitochondria. Human mitochondria, on the other hand, have long, unfragmented ribosomal RNAs."RAP01 and RAP21 may be instrumental in bringing all the fragmented ribosomal RNAs together," said Le Roch, who directs the UCR Center for Infectious Disease and Vector Research. "These RNAs are essential for protein translation in the mitochondria. If drugs can be developed to knock down RAP01 and RAP21, the whole process would be interrupted, leading to the parasite's death. Such drugs are unlikely to affect human mitochondria because they differ vastly from mitochondria of Apicomplexan parasites."According to Le Roch, RAP01 and RAP21 are detected and expressed at higher levels at every stage of the Apicomplexan parasite lifecycle. Her team used the CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing tool to knock down these proteins. When death of the Apicomplexan parasite followed, the team realized the proteins were essential to the parasite's survival.Le Roch was joined in the research by Thomas Hollin, Steven Abel, Anil Bhatia, Manhoi Hur, Jay S. Kirkwood, Jacques Prudhomme and Amancio de Souza at UCR; Alejandra Falla, Charisse Flerida A. Pasaje, and Jacquin C. Niles at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Anita Saraf and Laurence Florens at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Missouri.The research was supported by a grant to Le Roch from the National Institutes of Health.The research paper is titled "Functional genomics of RAP proteins and their role in mitoribosome regulation in Plasmodium falciparum."Source: Newswise