Gobi Manchurian & Cotton Candy: Ban on Harmful Cancerous Food Coloring

by Dr. Krishanga on Mar 12 2024 4:52 PM

In response to concerns regarding the presence of cancer-causing food colors, particularly Rhodamine-B, in cotton candy and gobi manchurian, the health and family welfare department has initiated strict measures to protect public health.

Ban on Cancer-Causing Food Colors

Following the discovery of cancer-causing food colors in random samples of cotton candy and gobi manchurian sourced from various food outlets across the city and state, the health and family welfare department undertook investigations. The presence of harmful chemicals in these popular food items raised significant concerns regarding public health and safety.
In response to the findings, the health and family welfare department has issued a complete ban on the use of cancer-causing food colors, including Rhodamine-B, in cotton candy and gobi manchurian. While the ban does not extend to the products themselves, the use of artificial colors in these items is strictly prohibited to safeguard public health.

Regulatory Measures by the Government

Karnataka State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has emphasized the gravity of the situation by warning of severe consequences for violators of the ban. Individuals found in violation face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of seven years to a life term, along with fines of up to Rs 10 lakh. Furthermore, eateries found using banned food colors risk license cancellation, indicating the stringent regulatory stance adopted by the authorities.

Conclusion of Food Additives
Food additives are non-nutritive substances added deliberately to any food products. Moderation must be the key word and these foods, which have been developed for ‘convenience’, must be wisely used

Enforcement and Compliance


The Food Safety and Standard wing of the health department has been tasked with ensuring compliance with the ban. Through rigorous testing and monitoring, authorities aim to detect and deter the use of cancer-causing food colors in cotton candy and gobi manchurian. Any instances of non-compliance will be met with swift enforcement measures, including legal action and penalties.

Impact on Stakeholders


The ban on cancer-causing food colors has significant implications for various stakeholders within the food industry. Food outlets and eateries must adapt their practices to comply with the regulatory requirements, which may involve reformulating recipes or sourcing alternative ingredients. Compliance with the ban not only ensures adherence to health and safety standards but also maintains consumer trust and confidence in food products.

The ban on cancer-causing food colors in cotton candy and gobi manchurian reflects the government's commitment to safeguarding public health and well-being. By implementing stringent regulatory measures and enforcing compliance, authorities aim to mitigate the risks associated with harmful food additives. Moving forward, sustained efforts in monitoring and enforcement will be crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of the ban and protecting consumers from potential health hazards associated with contaminated food products.

