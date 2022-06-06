Teenage Boy Gets His Voice Back After 7 Years

Advertisement

The hospital said that due to long period of tracheostomy and a portion of missing windpipe, there was no airway for him to breathe normally.Sabyasachi Bal, Chairperson, Department of Thoracic Surgery, said that aof the affected disease airway segment was decided upon.It is a complicated and challenging surgery with high risk of failure, which may sometimes lead to even death. But the child did not have any other option and the same was explained to the family, he said.The teams from the Department of Thoracic Surgery, ENT and Anesthesia worked together for six-and-a-half hours. The surgery was successful, but the challenges were still there. The post-surgery management was very important, said the hospital.The child was kept in neck flexion position (chin locked down towards the chest) for three days and was kept on low pressure oxygen support so that he did not develop any traumatic air leak. He was also kept in the ICU for three days and the recovery was uneventful, said . Anil Sachdev, Director, Pediatrics Intensive Care.The child has now been discharged and is in stable condition.Source: IANS