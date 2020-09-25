by Iswarya on  September 25, 2020 at 2:13 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Tackle Breast Cancer with Screening and Prevention
Each year, the month of October highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness, education, and research. While researchers continue to make advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment, one of the best means to tackle the disease is through early detection with mammography.

Abnormal cell growth in the breast tissue is called breast cancer. Cancer progresses and spreads outside the breast and are often ends in the lymph nodes near the armpit. If cancer has reached these nodes, it could mean that cancer cells have spread to other body parts.

There are various risk factors linked to breast cancer. As with many other diseases, the risk of developing breast cancer rises as you get older. You could be at high risk if you have a mother or sister who developed breast cancer or multiple family members who developed breast cancer.


Pay awareness to breast cancer warning signs. The early disease normally does not cause pain. As cancer progresses, symptoms may include a change in the breast's size or shape, lump or thickening near the breast or in the underarm area, or tenderness. Other symptoms include nipple discharge, a change in the way the breast, areola, or nipple skin looks or feels warm, red, swollen, or scaly.

The most efficient screening tool for breast cancer is a mammogram. This method of screening can identify breast cancer before there are any signs or symptoms. It is advised that women ages 45 to 54 at average risk for developing breast cancer should have an annual mammogram.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBreasts - Structures and Types