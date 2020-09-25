Tackle Breast Cancer with Screening and Prevention

There are various risk factors linked to breast cancer. As with many other diseases, the risk of developing breast cancer rises as you get older. You could be at high risk if you have a mother or sister who developed breast cancer or multiple family members who developed breast cancer.
Pay awareness to breast cancer warning signs. The early disease normally does not cause pain. As cancer progresses, symptoms may include a change in the breast's size or shape, lump or thickening near the breast or in the underarm area, or tenderness. Other symptoms include nipple discharge, a change in the way the breast, areola, or nipple skin looks or feels warm, red, swollen, or scaly.
The most efficient screening tool for breast cancer is a mammogram. This method of screening can identify breast cancer before there are any signs or symptoms. It is advised that women ages 45 to 54 at average risk for developing breast cancer should have an annual mammogram.
Source: Medindia