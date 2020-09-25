by Samhita Vitta on  September 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM Coronavirus News
Flu Season Returns During COVID-19 Pandemic
Flu season emerges, and there are reports of co-infection with COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine experts.

The doctors recommend a flu vaccine for everyone above 6 months every year to prevent infection from the virus and to reduce the severity of the illness.

Flu or influenza is a contagious viral respiratory illness which is caused by different strains of influenza virus. It generally spreads through sneezing, coughing or close contact with an infected person.


The symptoms of influenza are:

  • Coughing
  • Congestion
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Muscle or joint aches
  • Fatigue
COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, but different viruses cause them. Both the infections are highly contagious and spread in a similar manner which can affect your breathing and lungs. Both infections can lead to hospitalization and death in severe cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that up to 650,000 people around the world die annually from the flu and nearly 1 million people have died from COVID-19.

The flu vaccine is updated every year to match the virus strain predicted to dominate the flu season. The vaccine takes about two weeks to develop antibodies against the flu.

People who are allergic to the vaccine components should consult a physician to find a vaccine formula suitable for them.

"Now is the time to get the proper vaccinations like the annual flu vaccine, so you don't get sick or get anyone else around you sick, which could lead to unnecessary hospitalizations or deaths," says Aaron Milstone.

Wearing a face mask could also help guard against COVID-19 and the flu. It is also important to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet apart, washing hands frequently and thoroughly and coughing into the crook of the elbow.

Flu season in the US typically runs from October to May, and it peaks sometime between December and February.

Researchers are still determining whether COVID-19 has varying severity during different seasons.



