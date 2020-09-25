COVID-19 In India: 86,052 New Cases Reported

Ladakh where the country is facing tension at the borders with China reported three deaths from COVID in the last 24 hours. A total of 54 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the newly created union territory.There are 1,022 active COVID cases. So far 2,893 people have recovered from the deadly virus in Ladkah and in the last 24 hours a total 49 people have left hospitals and quarantine centres.A senior officer in the ministry stated that a total 81,177 people were discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the last 24 hours across the country. So far, a total 47,56,164 people have recovered from the deadly viral infection.The recovery rate from coronavirus in India at 81.74 per cent is the highest in the world. There are 9,70,116 active cases presently in the country.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total 14,92,409 people in India were tested for COVID on Thursday. The institute stated that the cumulative total samples tested so far stands at 6,89,28,440.Source: IANS