SWIFT-seq: Blood Test to Revolutionize Multiple Myeloma Care

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow, affecting blood cell production and weakening bones.



The Future of Myeloma Diagnosis

Overcoming Challenges in Myeloma: The Limitations of Traditional Biopsies

All-in-One Myeloma Analysis: The Power of SWIFT-seq

The newly developed SWIFT-seq harnesses the power of single-cell sequencing to examine circulating tumor cells (CTCs) present in a patient's bloodstream. By capturing detailed genetic and molecular profiles of these cells, the method enables physicians to diagnose and monitor multiple myeloma and its precursor conditions with greater precision. Unlike traditional bone marrow biopsies—which are invasive, uncomfortable, and often limited in scope—this approach offers a simple, non-invasive way to gain comprehensive insights into disease status and progression over time. This innovation was pioneered by a team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

"A lot of work has gone into the identification of genomic and transcriptomic features that predict worse outcome in MM, but we are still lacking the tests to measure them in our patients," said senior author, Dr. Irene M. Ghobrial. "As a clinician, this is the type of next-generation test that I would want to order for my patients."

Traditionally, bone marrow biopsies have been used to assess risk and monitor genetic changes in these conditions. However, these biopsies are painful, infrequent, and the accompanying technique, Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), often fails to provide clear results, leading to less effective risk assessment and influencing treatment decisions.

"It would be amazing if we had a blood-based test that can outperform FISH and that works in the majority of patients – we think SWIFT-seq may just be that test," said Dr. Romanos Sklavenitis-Pistofidis, co-first author.

Beyond counting CTCs, SWIFT-seq provides a detailed genetic profile, identifying key genetic changes crucial for understanding the disease. This method surpasses the accuracy of bone marrow tests like FISH. Additionally, SWIFT-seq evaluates tumor growth rates and identifies important gene patterns that can predict patient outcomes, all from a single blood sample.

"SWIFT-seq is a powerful option as it can measure the number of CTCs, characterize the genomic alterations of the tumor, estimate the tumor's proliferative capacity and measure prognostically useful gene signatures in a single test and from a blood sample," said Ghobrial.

The study involved 101 patients and healthy donors, demonstrating that SWIFT-seq successfully captured CTCs in 90% of patients with MGUS, SMM, and MM. Notably, it identified the groups most likely to benefit from improved risk stratification and genomic surveillance. SWIFT-seq's ability to enumerate CTCs based on the tumor's molecular barcode, rather than relying on cell surface markers, sets it apart from existing methods like flow cytometry.

SWIFT-seq not only measures multiple clinically relevant features directly from a blood sample but also provides novel insights into the biology of tumor cell circulation.

"We identified a novel mechanism of tumor cell circulation," said Dr. Elizabeth D. Lightbody, co-first author. "This can have a tremendous impact in how we think about curtailing tumor spread in patients with myeloma and could lead to the development of new drugs for patients."

The introduction of SWIFT-seq marks a significant advancement in myeloma diagnostics, offering a minimally invasive method to obtain multiple layers of clinically useful information from a single blood test. This breakthrough could lead to improved patient outcomes and a deeper understanding of myeloma biology.