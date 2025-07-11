About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Myeloma Warriors, Can Teclistamab Fight for You?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 11 2025 12:37 PM

Teclistamab shows real-world success in treating advanced multiple myeloma—even in patients excluded from earlier trials.

Myeloma Warriors, Can Teclistamab Fight for You?
In clinical trials, everything’s controlled—but what happens when a powerful drug like teclistamab enters the real world, where patients are older, sicker, and harder to treat? On analyzing 509 high-risk patients often excluded from trials. What it found was surprising, hopeful, and might just reshape how we think about advanced multiple myeloma care(1 Trusted Source
Real-World Experience with Teclistamab for Relapsed/ Refractory Multiple Myeloma from the U.S. Myeloma Immunotherapy Consortium

Go to source).

CAR T-Cell Therapy: Affordable Cancer Treatment for Multiple Myeloma
CAR T-Cell Therapy: Affordable Cancer Treatment for Multiple Myeloma
Discover the new CAR T-cell therapy that offers hope for multiple myeloma treatment making it affordable and accessible in India.
Advertisement

Beyond the Trial Bubble: Treating the “Untreatables”

Nearly 9 out of 10 patients in this study would have been excluded from the original MajesTEC-1 trial due to prior B-cell Maturation Antigen(BCMA) therapy, low blood counts, or poor physical condition. But researchers didn’t shy away—they treated these tougher cases with teclistamab. The results? Promising responses that challenge the traditional view of who is “fit enough” for new therapies.


Advertisement
Multiple Myeloma / Plasma Cell Myeloma–Symptoms-Treatment-Prognosis-Support Group
Multiple Myeloma / Plasma Cell Myeloma–Symptoms-Treatment-Prognosis-Support Group
Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

Real-World Numbers, Real-World Hope

Despite being a high-risk group, 53% had their disease cut in half, and 45% saw a “very good” response (meaning 90% reduction in tumor burden). With a median follow-up of 10.1 months, patients had a progression-free survival of 5.8 months, and 61% were still alive at one year—numbers that offer real hope for patients with few options left.


Progression Towards Multiple Myeloma Identified
Progression Towards Multiple Myeloma Identified
The biology of multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells has been explained and how it changes from asymptomatic stages to symptomatic later.

Side Effects in Focus: Manageable but Not Minor

Side effects were common but mostly manageable. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred in 54%, and neurotoxicity in 11%, but serious cases were rare. The biggest concern? Infections, which affected 42% of patients and led to death in 5%. These numbers highlight the importance of infection control and monitoring during teclistamab treatment.


Added Benefit Of Elotuzumab in Multiple Myeloma Not Proven
Added Benefit Of Elotuzumab in Multiple Myeloma Not Proven
An added benefit of the new combination therapy in comparison with the appropriate comparator therapy is not proven for treatment of multiple Myeloma.

The Timing Twist: When Past Treatments Matter

Patients who had received CAR T-cell therapy within 9 months before starting teclistamab had lower response rates and shorter survival, possibly due to immune exhaustion. In contrast, those with longer gaps or prior belantamab mafodotin use fared better. This tells doctors that timing matters—and that T-cell recovery may be crucial before using another BCMA-targeted therapy.

Biomarkers, Burden, and the Bigger Picture

High ferritin, anemia, low lymphocyte counts, and extensive bone marrow infiltration were linked with poorer outcomes. These aren’t just lab numbers—they’re real-world clues. According to lead researcher Dr. Beatrice Razzo, such dynamic patient factors may actually be more important than static disease labels in guiding treatment.

Reference:
  1. Real-World Experience with Teclistamab for Relapsed/ Refractory Multiple Myeloma from the U.S. Myeloma Immunotherapy Consortium - (https://aacrjournals.org/bloodcancerdiscov/article-abstract/doi/10.1158/2643-3230.BCD-24-0354/763462/Real-World-Experience-with-Teclistamab-for?redirectedFrom=fulltext )


Source-American Association for Cancer Research


Latest Clinical Trials News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional