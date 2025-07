Myeloma Warriors, Can Teclistamab Fight for You?

Teclistamab shows real-world success in treating advanced multiple myeloma—even in patients excluded from earlier trials.

Beyond the Trial Bubble: Treating the “Untreatables”

Real-World Numbers, Real-World Hope

Side Effects in Focus: Manageable but Not Minor

The Timing Twist: When Past Treatments Matter

Biomarkers, Burden, and the Bigger Picture

In clinical trials, everything’s controlled—but what happens when a powerful drug likeenters the real world, where patients are older, sicker, and harder to treat? On analyzinghigh-risk patients often excluded from trials. What it found was surprising, hopeful, and might just reshape how we think about advanced multiple myeloma care().Nearly 9 out of 10 patients in this study would have been excluded from the originaldue to prior B-cell Maturation Antigen(BCMA) therapy, low blood counts, or poor physical condition. But researchers didn’t shy away—they treated these tougher cases with teclistamab. The results? Promising responses that challenge the traditional view of who is “fit enough” for new therapies.Despite being a high-risk group,had their disease cut in half, andsaw a “very good” response (meaning 90% reduction in tumor burden). With a median follow-up of, patients had a progression-free survival of, andwere still alive at one year—numbers that offer real hope for patients with few options left.Side effects were common but mostly manageable. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred in, and neurotoxicity in 11%, but serious cases were rare. The biggest concern? Infections, which affectedof patients and led to death in 5%. These numbers highlight the importance of infection control and monitoring during teclistamab treatment.Patients who had received CAR T-cell therapy within 9 months before starting teclistamab had lower response rates and shorter survival, possibly due to immune exhaustion. In contrast, those with longer gaps or prioruse fared better. This tells doctors that timing matters—and that T-cell recovery may be crucial before using another BCMA-targeted therapy., andwere linked with poorer outcomes. These aren’t just lab numbers—they’re real-world clues. According to lead researcher, such dynamic patient factors may actually be more important than static disease labels in guiding treatment.Source-American Association for Cancer Research