Myeloma Warriors, Can Teclistamab Fight for You?

In clinical trials, everything's controlled—but what happens when a powerful drug like teclistamab enters the real world, where patients are older, sicker, and harder to treat? On analyzing 509 high-risk patients often excluded from trials. What it found was surprising, hopeful, and might just reshape how we think about advanced multiple myeloma care
Beyond the Trial Bubble: Treating the “Untreatables”Nearly 9 out of 10 patients in this study would have been excluded from the original MajesTEC-1 trial due to prior B-cell Maturation Antigen(BCMA) therapy, low blood counts, or poor physical condition. But researchers didn’t shy away—they treated these tougher cases with teclistamab. The results? Promising responses that challenge the traditional view of who is “fit enough” for new therapies.
Real-World Numbers, Real-World HopeDespite being a high-risk group, 53% had their disease cut in half, and 45% saw a “very good” response (meaning 90% reduction in tumor burden). With a median follow-up of 10.1 months, patients had a progression-free survival of 5.8 months, and 61% were still alive at one year—numbers that offer real hope for patients with few options left.
Side Effects in Focus: Manageable but Not MinorSide effects were common but mostly manageable. Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurred in 54%, and neurotoxicity in 11%, but serious cases were rare. The biggest concern? Infections, which affected 42% of patients and led to death in 5%. These numbers highlight the importance of infection control and monitoring during teclistamab treatment.
The Timing Twist: When Past Treatments MatterPatients who had received CAR T-cell therapy within 9 months before starting teclistamab had lower response rates and shorter survival, possibly due to immune exhaustion. In contrast, those with longer gaps or prior belantamab mafodotin use fared better. This tells doctors that timing matters—and that T-cell recovery may be crucial before using another BCMA-targeted therapy.
Biomarkers, Burden, and the Bigger PictureHigh ferritin, anemia, low lymphocyte counts, and extensive bone marrow infiltration were linked with poorer outcomes. These aren’t just lab numbers—they’re real-world clues. According to lead researcher Dr. Beatrice Razzo, such dynamic patient factors may actually be more important than static disease labels in guiding treatment.
