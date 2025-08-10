Children with ADHD focus better when brain networks resemble social groups—strong in-group links, fewer cross-group connections.

Brain Development: Why Early Childhood is Key for Spotting ADHD Risk



Modeling the Brain: A "Flight Simulator" for Early Intervention

The way a child’s brain forms and strengthens neural connections in the early years plays a pivotal role in developing attention skills. Mapping these patterns can provide vital insights into healthyThis research was conducted by Researchers at Simon Fraser University. ( )Published in the journalthe study examined how the brain’s structure and function develop and interact during the critical early childhood years. Importantly, the findings highlight early childhood as a window of opportunity for identifying and supporting children who may be at risk for attention difficulties.“Think of it like a city,” explains Randy McIntosh, the study’s senior author and founder of SFU’s Institute for Neuroscience and Neurotechnology (INN). “The roads are the brain’s structure, and the traffic is the brain’s activity. In young kids at this age, it turns out the roads matter most. If the roads aren’t built well, traffic can’t flow smoothly, and that can affect how well kids can focus, switch tasks, and ignore distractions.”The longitudinal study followed 39 children aged four to seven over the course of one year. The research team used MRI scans to measure structural and functional connectivity in the brain. Participants performed tasks that measured sustained attention (staying focused), selective attention (ignoring distractions), and executive attention (switching between tasks).They then applied graph theory—a method often used to study social networks—to analyze how different brain regions were connected and how those connections changed over time.The study found thatwhere brain regions were more connected to others in their own group and had fewer connections with regions in other groups.“This age range, just before and during the early school years, is a critical time. It’s when kids are facing new learning demands,” says Leanne Rokos, lead author of the study and research technician in the INN. “It’s also when early interventions like behavioral therapy, school support plans, social skills training, and parent training can make a difference.”The research also lays the groundwork for future applications, including the use of computational models likeand test potential interventions in a virtual environment, much like a flight simulator, but for the brain.“The ultimate goal is to create personalized models of brain development,” McIntosh says. “If we can simulate how a child’s brain is wired and how it might change over time, we can better understand what kinds of support or therapies might help.”While MRI technology isn’t yet widely accessible for routine screening, the team hopes their work will help pave the way for more targeted, efficient, and accessible tools for assessing brain health in children.“We want to find the minimum amount of data needed to get a reliable picture of brain development,” says McIntosh. “That way, we can bring these tools into more communities — even rural or remote ones — and support kids as early as possible.”Source-Eurekalert