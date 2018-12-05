medindia
Study may Pave the Way to Anti-cancer Drugs

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 12, 2018 at 12:56 PM Research News
New study has discovered how the Clostridium difficile toxin B (TcdB) recognizes the human Frizzled protein, the receptor it uses to invade intestinal cells and lead to deadly gastrointestinal infections. The study from the University of California, Irvine and Harvard University is published in Science.
In a C. diff infection (CDI), TcdB targets colonic epithelia and binds to what are called Frizzled (FZD) receptors. Researchers in the labs of Rongsheng Jin, PhD, professor of physiology & biophysics from the UCI School of Medicine, and Min Dong, PhD, from Boston Children's Hospital - Harvard Medical School, found that during this binding process, the toxin locks certain lipid molecules in FZD, which block critical Wnt signaling that regulates renewal of colonic stem cells and differentiation of the colonic epithelium.

"This toxin is indeed very smart. It takes advantage of an important lipid that FZD uses for its own function, to improve its binding affinity and specificity to FZD," said Jin, "However, the need for this lipid also exposes a vulnerability of TcdB that could be exploited to develop antitoxins that block toxin-receptor recognition."

Jin and Dong believe that the novel FZD-antagonizing mechanism exploited by toxin B could be used to turn this deadly toxin into a potential pharmacological tool for research and therapeutic applications, including anti-cancer drugs.

The team's preliminary data show that a non-toxic fragment of TcdB that they identified could significantly inhibit the growth of some cancer cells with dysregulation in Wnt signaling. A patent application has been filed.

Clostridium difficile, also called "C. diff," causes severe gastrointestinal tract infections and tops the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's list of urgent drug-resistant threats. Clostridium difficile infection has become the most common cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea and gastroenteritis-associated death in developed countries, accounting for half-million cases and 29,000 deaths annually in the United States. It is classified as one of the top three "urgent threats" by the CDC.



Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

New Effective Way to Deliver Anti-Cancer Drugs

New Effective Way to Deliver Anti-Cancer Drugs

A new drug delivery method has been developed using nanotubes, which is found to be effective in delivering anti-cancer drugs by reducing the side effects in cancer patients.

New Generation of Targeted Anti-cancer Drugs for Photodynamic Therapy

New Generation of Targeted Anti-cancer Drugs for Photodynamic Therapy

Study opens up the possibilities for creating a new class of drugs for photodynamic therapy.

New Organ-on-a-chip Technology to Study Angiogenesis and Develop Anti-cancer Drugs

New Organ-on-a-chip Technology to Study Angiogenesis and Develop Anti-cancer Drugs

Organ-on-a-chip technology allows to visualize formation of new blood vessels and study the effect of drugs on angiogenesis.

Global Anti-cancer Drugs Market 2016 to 2024

Global Anti-cancer Drugs Market 2016 to 2024

The global anti-cancer drugs available in the market today can be accounted for the enormous amount of innovation and this report serves as a blueprint for all stakeholders.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.

