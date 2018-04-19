medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Generation of Targeted Anti-cancer Drugs for Photodynamic Therapy

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 19, 2018 at 3:12 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study is working to create a new generation of targeted anti-cancer drugs for photodynamic therapy. The study from Lobachevsky University (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia) headed by Professor Alexei Fedorov, Chair of the Organic Chemistry Department, is published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.
New Generation of Targeted Anti-cancer Drugs for Photodynamic Therapy
New Generation of Targeted Anti-cancer Drugs for Photodynamic Therapy

Today, there are many different ways to fight cancer. However, due to a number of factors, scientists will have to go a long way to achieve the final "victory" in this struggle. The problem is that every case of cancer is unique in its own way and there is no single winning treatment strategy. Doctors can try to combine different therapies and observe the best response to their combination.

According to Alexei Fedorov, one of the widely used treatment methods is photodynamic therapy . "In this method, a special substance, a photosensitizer that is injected into the bloodstream or applied to the affected area of the skin, is used to destroy tumors. When this molecule is activated by light, a number of chain processes are initiated that result in the death of tumor cells", - Fedorov notes.

However, there are some problems associated with the application of this approach. Currently existing photosensitizer drugs, along with a number of serious advantages, have one significant drawback: the selectivity of their accumulation in tumor tissue is very low. In other words, when these drugs are administered to the patient, they are distributed almost evenly between healthy tissues and those affected by tumors. It is quite obvious that this balance should be shifted towards predominant accumulation in tumors. Current efforts of researchers in many countries are focused on achieving this goal.

To address this problem, the team of Prof. Fedorov used the concept of the "chemistry of conjugates", molecules consisting of several active parts. The researchers decided to combine the therapeutic properties of classical photosensitizers based on natural chlorophyll with highly selective molecules based on targeted drugs. The idea is simple enough: to synthesize two separate molecules with different but important properties, and then combine them to produce one molecule with a full set of properties. As a result of this approach, a significant improvement in the pharmacological parameters of new drugs was expected, due to the targeted portion of the molecule.

With the help of the scientists from the Research Institute of Chemistry of Macroheterocyclic Compounds (Ivanovo), the starting material was isolated to create the photosensitizer part of the conjugate from the Arthrospira blue-green algae. Based on this material, the targeted compounds were obtained at the Lobachevsky University.

Biological tests conducted on cell and animal models at the Lobachevsky University Biophysics Department have shown that the synthesized molecules accumulate tens of times more efficiently and faster than molecules containing only the photosensitizer part.

However, this was just the first stage of the project. After obtaining the initial positive results, a vast field opens for optimizing the structure of the molecule in order to reduce the toxicity of drugs and to increase their selective effect on tumor tissues.

Currently, work is under way to create the next generation of photosensitizer conjugates that will surpass their predecessors in most aspects. Later, preclinical trials are planned for the most effective new compounds.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Major Step Forward in Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of Deep-Tissue Tumors

Major Step Forward in Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of Deep-Tissue Tumors

A new class of NIR-absorbing biodegradable organic nanoparticles are highly effective in targeting and treatment of deep-tissue tumors.

Photodynamic Therapy May Help in Complete Elimination of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Photodynamic Therapy May Help in Complete Elimination of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Photodynamic therapy is a safe and non-toxic approach to defeat the mechanism of cancer cells by using a photosensitizing compound that stops its reoccurrence.

Combination of Nanoparticle and Photodynamic Therapy Found to Kill Off Deep Cancer Tumors

Combination of Nanoparticle and Photodynamic Therapy Found to Kill Off Deep Cancer Tumors

A new type of nanoparticle has been found to effectively kill deep-set cancer cells in a laboratory experiment when used in combination with a FDA-approved photodynamic therapy.

Cryotherapy Vs. Photodynamic Therapy for Actinic Keratoses

Cryotherapy Vs. Photodynamic Therapy for Actinic Keratoses

Bottom Line: Photodynamic therapy (PDT) -which uses topical agents and light to kill tissue, appears to better clear actinic keratoses (AKs, a common skin lesion caused by sun damage) at three months after treatment than cryotherapy (which uses ...

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves

Clove doesn’t just enhance the flavor of food, but, keeps your health in check by keeping diabetes, cancer, stress, dental, skin and digestive problems at bay.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Reiki and Pranic Healing Drugs Banned in India Age Related Macular Degeneration Top 10 Health Benefits of Cloves 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...