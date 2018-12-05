medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Beneficial Effects of Non-invasive Brain Stimulation on Motor Movement in Stroke Patients

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Non-invasive brain stimulation may have beneficial effects on fine motor movement in stroke patients and healthy participants, shows new study. The study findings were based on an analysis of previously published studies. The findings are published in the European Journal of Neurology. Stroke is common and accompanied by complex disabilities--such as lower and upper limb disability, speech impairment, and chronic post-stroke pain.
Beneficial Effects of Non-invasive Brain Stimulation on Motor Movement in Stroke Patients
Beneficial Effects of Non-invasive Brain Stimulation on Motor Movement in Stroke Patients

The meta-analysis examined the effects of two common non-invasive brain stimulation technologies--transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)--on hand and finger movement, like picking up objects, writing, or similarly precise tasks that are often affected after a stroke.

The investigators observed statistically significant gains in fine motor movement in stroke patients following tDCS and TMS; however, time since onset of stroke event, the severity of impairment, combination of non-invasive brain stimulation with other interventions, and risk of bias were all relevant factors. Fine motor improvement in healthy participants' non-dominant hand (a surrogate to an impaired hand) was also observed.

"Encouragingly, research to refine these gains, understand their impact on lifestyle, and determine best responders to these types of treatments is happening now," said lead author Dr. Anthony O'Brien, of the Spaulding Neuromodulation Center, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Brain Stimulations can Help Control Negative Emotional Thoughts

Brain Stimulations can Help Control Negative Emotional Thoughts

Brain stimulation called excitatory transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) can alter negative emotions in patients who are suffering from depression.

New Brain Stimulation Reduces Suicidal Thinking

New Brain Stimulation Reduces Suicidal Thinking

A specific kind of brain stimulation is effective in reducing suicidal thinking in a significant portion of people with hard-to-treat depression, revealed study.

Optimizing Deep Brain Stimulation Therapies to Treat Parkinson's Disease

Optimizing Deep Brain Stimulation Therapies to Treat Parkinson's Disease

Study aims to optimize the therapeutic effects of Deep Brain Stimulation in individual patients.

Deep Brain Stimulation may Help Relieve Multiple Sclerosis-associated Fatigue

Deep Brain Stimulation may Help Relieve Multiple Sclerosis-associated Fatigue

Deep transcranial magnetic stimulation may be a new treatment approach to relieve MS-associated fatigue.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Brain 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...