Oral drug treatment helps protect cancer patients from potentially deadly deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).



• Cancer patients are at high risk of developing blood clots

Oral Drugs may Protect Cancer Patients from Deadly Blood Clots

‘Taking a tablet a day can help treat cancer patients of potentially deadly venous thromboembolism.’

