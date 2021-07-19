by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Studies to Find Long COVID Causes, Treatments Launched
UK researchers have received a 20 million pound fund to research long COVID, its causes, and potential treatments, revealed sources.

The funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) will help researchers launch 15 new studies of the condition that will investigate everything from brain fog to ongoing breathlessness, using a new technique to detect hidden lung damage, the BBC reported on Sunday.

The condition can cover a range of conditions, across all ages, such as fatigue, muscle pain, headaches, brain fog and breathlessness, which are not seen to the same extent with other viruses.


One study led by the University College London will test whether everyday medicines such as aspirin and anti-histamines can help people recover. It will recruit more than 4,500 people with long Covid who will be tracked over three months of treatment, the report said.

Another study will investigate the common long-lasting problem of brain fog, which many people say affects their daily activities and their ability to work. Using detailed brain scans of those affected, researchers hope to learn more about this cognitive impairment and how it can be treated.

Further, researchers at the University of Oxford will focus on the causes of ongoing breathlessness, while an University of Glasgow team will assess whether a weight management programme can reduce symptoms of long Covid in people who are overweight or obese, the report added.

At Cardiff University, researchers will look at whether an overactive or impaired immune response could be driving long Covid.

The new research was "absolutely essential to improve diagnosis and treatments" and would be life-changing for those battling long-term symptoms of the virus", Health Secretary Sajid Javid was quoted as saying. He said it would build on the 80 long Covid assessment centres open in the UK, the report said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Symptoms Over First Week Likely to Indicate Long COVID in Future
COVID long haulers experience health issues even after weeks of recovery from COVID-19. The appearance of symptoms over the first week of COVID infection might indicate the possibility of long covid in the future, according to a new study.
READ MORE
Four-fold Rise in Patients With Long COVID Seen, Says Report
In India, the number of cases recorded for long COVID after has been four times more than what was reported last year, said report from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.
READ MORE
Long COVID: More Than 25% of Covid Patients are Symptomatic After 6 Months
More than a quarter of Covid-19 patients were found to be still symptomatic after 6 months. About 55% of 'Long COVID' sufferers reported fatigue, 25% had shortness of breath and 26% had symptoms of depression.
READ MORE
New Drug To Treat Long COVID-19 Symptoms
Doctors in Germany treated a long-COVID-19 patient with an experimental heart drug that also treats glaucoma.This drug improved long-COVID-19 symptoms within hours and can solve the impaired blood flow problem.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Neck CrackingGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome