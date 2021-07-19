by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2021 at 10:12 PM Tropical Disease News
China's First Human Infection Case With Monkey B Virus Dies, Reveals Report
China's first human infection case with Monkey B Virus (BV), has died from the virus but his close contacts are safe from it, reveals report.

The 53-year-old male vet, who worked for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.

The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27, China CDC Weekly English Platform of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.


It said that there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.

Researchers have collected the cerebrospinal fluid of the veterinarian in April and identified him as positive for BV, yet samples of his close contacts suggested negative results for the virus.

The virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions; and has a fatality rate of 70-80 per cent.

The report said it is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.

Source: IANS

