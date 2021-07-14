by Hannah Joy on  July 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Long COVID: More Than 25% of Covid Patients are Symptomatic After 6 Months
More than a quarter of people who were infected with Covid-19 in 2020, were found to not have recovered fully even after six to eight months, reveals a new study.

Those findings are described this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Milo Puhan and colleagues at the University of Zurich, Switzerland.

While initial public health responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus focused on reducing the acute burden of COVID-19, a growing body of evidence indicates that the infection can also result in longer-term physical and mental health consequences.


These long-term consequences, currently referred to as "post-COVID-19 syndrome" or "Long Covid" are of increasing concern for healthcare systems.

In the new study, researchers recruited 431 participants from within the contact tracing system in Zurich, Switzerland.

All participants had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between February and August 2020, and completed an online questionnaire about their health a median of 7.2 months after their diagnosis.

Symptoms had been present at diagnosis in 89% of the participants and 19% were initially hospitalized. Compared to individuals not participating in the study, participants were younger--with an average age of 47.

Overall, 26% of participants reported that they had not fully recovered at six to eight months after initial COVID-19 diagnosis. 55% reported symptoms of fatigue, 25% had some degree of shortness of breath, and 26% had symptoms of depression.

A higher percentage of females and initially hospitalized patients reported not having recovered compared to males and non-hospitalized individuals.

A total of 40% of participants reported at least one general practitioner visit related to COVID-19 after their acute illness.

The authors say that their findings underscore the need for the timely planning of resources and patient services for post-COVID-19 care.

The authors add: "This cohort study based on a representative, population-based sample of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals found that 26% did not fully recover within 6-8 months after diagnosis and 40% had at least one further healthcare contact related to COVID-19. These findings underline the need for the timely planning of healthcare resources and services tailored to the needs of individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

New Drug To Treat Long COVID-19 Symptoms
Doctors in Germany treated a long-COVID-19 patient with an experimental heart drug that also treats glaucoma.This drug improved long-COVID-19 symptoms within hours and can solve the impaired blood flow problem.
READ MORE
How Long COVID-19 Remains Infectious on Cardboard, Metal and Plastic Revealed
The coronavirus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
READ MORE
Are You Experiencing Symptoms Post Covid Recovery?
Are you a Covid-19 survivor, but still feel fatigued? Doctors say that you may be experiencing what is known as "Long Covid". The symptoms may not be life-threatening, but can persist for months and impact daily life.
READ MORE
Know More About Post Covid Hair and Skin Issues
Post Covid Skin Issues: Best treatment for hair fall is to manage stress and lead a healthy lifestyle. Use masks made of natural, soft fabric (like cotton) should be worn under a regular mask.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Green FungusPost-COVID Syndrome