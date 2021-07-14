Long COVID: More Than 25% of Covid Patients are Symptomatic After 6 Months

More than a quarter of people who were infected with Covid-19 in 2020, were found to not have recovered fully even after six to eight months, reveals a new study.
Those findings are described this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Milo Puhan and colleagues at the University of Zurich, Switzerland.
While initial public health responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus focused on reducing the acute burden of COVID-19, a growing body of evidence indicates that the infection can also result in longer-term physical and mental health consequences.
‘There is a need for timely planning of healthcare resources and services tailored to the needs of individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome.’
In the new study, researchers recruited 431 participants from within the contact tracing system in Zurich, Switzerland.
All participants had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between February and August 2020, and completed an online questionnaire about their health a median of 7.2 months after their diagnosis.
Symptoms had been present at diagnosis in 89% of the participants and 19% were initially hospitalized. Compared to individuals not participating in the study, participants were younger--with an average age of 47.
Overall, 26% of participants reported that they had not fully recovered at six to eight months after initial COVID-19 diagnosis. 55% reported symptoms of fatigue, 25% had some degree of shortness of breath, and 26% had symptoms of depression.
A higher percentage of females and initially hospitalized patients reported not having recovered compared to males and non-hospitalized individuals.
A total of 40% of participants reported at least one general practitioner visit related to COVID-19 after their acute illness.
The authors say that their findings underscore the need for the timely planning of resources and patient services for post-COVID-19 care.
The authors add: "This cohort study based on a representative, population-based sample of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals found that 26% did not fully recover within 6-8 months after diagnosis and 40% had at least one further healthcare contact related to COVID-19. These findings underline the need for the timely planning of healthcare resources and services tailored to the needs of individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 syndrome."
Source: Eurekalert
