by Dr Jayashree on  July 13, 2021 at 9:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Drug To Treat Long COVID-19 Symptoms
German doctors believe an experimental heart drug may help treat long Covid, after a 59-year-old man's symptoms fade within hours.

Doctors at Erlangen Eye Clinic in Germany experimented with the drug BC 007 originally designed to fight heart failure which is also used to treat glaucoma.

The drug, developed by German firm Berlin can be used in fighting off long Covid symptoms as it neutralizes auto-antibodies that cause trouble in coronavirus survivors with persistent symptoms.


A 59-year-old patient suffering from glaucoma and long-COVID symptom was treated with drug BC 007 through a single dose infusion.

"His sense of taste and difficulty concentrating "disappeared", his auto-antibody levels dropped, and the blood flow to his eyes "improved significantly". Even within a few hours, an improvement became apparent", said Dr Bettina Hohberger, who treated the patient.

The experts will now use the drug in wider trials to determine its effectiveness.

Researchers at the Max Planck Centre for Physics and Medicine in Germany identified changes to the shape of blood cells in people with long COVID-19 symptoms. This gives an intuition that blood flow problems are the root cause of the long COVID-19 mystery.

They also claim that the virus changes the size and stiffness of red and white blood cells so it will be difficult to get oxygen and nutrients around the body.

All factors make them believe that the disruption to oxygen flow is the root cause of the common symptoms the long COVID-19 patients experience such as breathing issues, tiredness and headaches.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Coffee May Strike Down the COVID-19 Risk
Coffee helps in lowering down the risk of COVID-19 up to 10% by drinking one or more cups of coffee per day.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Treatment
Antibody cocktail administered against COVID-19 that attacks SARS- CoV-2 virus directly to cut down mortality rate in hospitalized patients should be available for all.
READ MORE
Impact Of COVID-19 On Indian Women Livelihood
Indian women had lesser food intake, were inaccessible to basic health amenities, faced unemployment, and unpaid labor than men during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake