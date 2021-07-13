New Drug To Treat Long COVID-19 Symptoms

‘German doctors discover an experimental heart drug BC 007 to treat long COVID-19 symptoms.’

A 59-year-old patient suffering from glaucoma and long-COVID symptom was treated with drug BC 007 through a single dose infusion."His sense of taste and difficulty concentrating "disappeared", his auto-antibody levels dropped, and the blood flow to his eyes "improved significantly". Even within a few hours, an improvement became apparent", said Dr Bettina Hohberger, who treated the patient.The experts will now use the drug in wider trials to determine its effectiveness.Researchers at the Max Planck Centre for Physics and Medicine in Germany identified changes to the shape of blood cells in people with long COVID-19 symptoms. This gives an intuition that blood flow problems are the root cause of the long COVID-19 mystery.They also claim thatAll factors make them believe that the disruption to oxygen flow is the root cause of the common symptoms the long COVID-19 patients experience such as breathing issues, tiredness and headaches.Source: Medindia