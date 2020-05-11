by Angela Mohan on  November 5, 2020 at 10:04 AM Heart Disease News
bookmark

Statins Down COVID-19 Mortality by Around 25%
Patientse treated with statins have a 22% to 25% lower risk of dying from COVID-19, says a research published in the European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy, by the team at the Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) and Pere Virgili Institut (IISPV) led by Lluís Masana.

The study was carried out through the Network of Lipid and Arteriosclerosis Units of Catalonia and collected information from 2,159 patients infected with SARS-COv-2 from 19 hospitals in Catalonia from March to May.

The study evaluated variables like age, sex, previous illnesses, cholesterol levels, evolution of the virus, treatments used for COVID-19, and so on. The researchers then compared death rates of patients being treated with statins with death rates among those who were not and they also analyzed the effect of withdrawing statins when the patient was admitted to hospital.


"In our comparison, we adjusted the groups so that they were comparable in terms of age, sex and the existence of earlier illnesses", explained Masana, who has coordinated the study from the Lipid and Arteriosclerosis Research Unit at the URV's Department of Medicine and Surgery.

The percentage of patients who died in the group not treated with statins was 25.4%, whereas it was 19.8% among those who were, that is to say 22% lower.

"The data indicate that treatment with statins prevents one in five deaths", indicated Masana. Furthermore, if treatment with this medicine continued during hospitalization, mortality fell by up to 25%, thus preventing one in four deaths.

Consequently, Lluís Masana went on to say that "not only do these findings demonstrate that treatment with statins has no negative on the evolution of COVID-19, they also show that it significantly reduces patient mortality".

One of the indirect effects of the pandemic is that some people have stopped taking preventive measures aimed at combatting chronic diseases or maintaining general health, and this has been the case with statins.

"Some health professionals have even advised their withdrawal in the belief that they could worsen the effects of COVID-19", said Masana. Complications and overall mortality can increase due to the withdrawal of statins and regular monitoring is required on the use of statins.

"In the case of statins, we have demonstrated that fear of the pandemic should never be used as an excuse to suspend treatment", concluded the researcher.

Although the study was not intended to administer statins to COVID-19 patients to reduce the risk of death, it does open the way for studies that may confirm this finding.



Source: Medindia

